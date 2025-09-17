 IOM says at least 50 dead after vessel carrying Sudanese refugees caught fire off Libya
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 14:29
A Sudanese refugee who arrived to Libya a year ago after fleeing conflict in Sudan, plays in front of the UNHCR office in Tripoli, Libya, on Aug. 7 in this photo unrelated to the story. [AP/YONHAP]

The International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday that at least 50 people had died after a vessel carrying 75 Sudanese refugees caught fire off Libya's coast on Sunday.
 
The IOM said it had provided medical support to 24 survivors.
 

Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean since the fall in 2011 of dictator Muammar Qaddafi during a NATO-backed uprising.
 
As of February 2025, around 867,055 migrants from 44 nationalities were residing in Libya, according to IOM data.
 
 

 

Reuters
refugees sudan libya

