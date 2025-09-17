Taiwanese YouTuber says she was assaulted in Hongdae for refusing unwanted advances, calls Korean police 'incompetent'
Published: 17 Sep. 2025, 18:38 Updated: 17 Sep. 2025, 19:47
A Taiwanese woman alleged that she was assaulted while walking in Seoul’s Hongdae district, saying she was struck in the face and left with bruises and a fractured finger after rejecting advances from strangers. She posted photos of her injuries online, sparking controversy.
On Monday, Taiwanese broadcaster FTV and other local outlets reported that Liu Li-ying, a Taiwanese YouTuber with 460,000 subscribers, said she was approached by unfamiliar men in Hongdae — a nightlife hub popular with tourists — in Mapo District, western Seoul, and was assaulted after refusing them.
Liu uploaded photos of her injuries to Instagram stories, showing large bruises on both her arms and legs, as well as scratch marks on her skin.
On social media, she wrote that she was slapped “after rejecting a man’s approach and his demand to sleep together” on the streets of Hongdae. She also criticized local authorities, writing, “The Korean police are truly incompetent.”
Liu was walking with a friend in Mapo District’s Hongdae area when two men approached and suggested they “spend the night together,” according to Taiwanese media. After Liu refused, one of the men put his hand on her friend’s shoulder and stroked her hair.
Liu said she intervened, telling the man, “Don’t touch my friend. We don’t know you in any way.” But the man allegedly persisted, saying he would “take them home.”
Angered, Liu cursed at him, at which point the man struck her in the face and beat her on the arms and legs, leaving visible injuries.
Liu claimed police “were not proactive in reviewing CCTV footage or making arrests,” adding that they “only checked my passport number and then released the assailants.”
While initial reports said that the men who assaulted Liu appeared to be Korean, they were confirmed to be Chinese nationals, according to the Mapo Police Precinct on Wednesday. The Mapo Police Precinct had received a case of a Chinese man in his 20s assaulting two Taiwanese women and had begun an internal investigation.
"We plan to put together the information from those involved in the incident to determine the exact motive for the crime," a police official said.
Liu has frequently posted content highlighting things to do in Hongdae. Taiwanese reports noted that after her post, some netizens shared similar experiences in Korea, saying they had also been followed by men late at night. Media outlets wrote that the case highlighted how “Korea’s street pickup culture has, in this case, escalated into unexpected violence.”
“Travelers should always be cautious when strangers approach them, since it’s impossible to know if the intent is financial or sexual,” said Japan-Korea travel expert Wang Bai-wan in an interview.
The reports concluded by citing experts who said that street assaults in Korea are rare, but added that “for travelers unfamiliar with the language or local culture, avoiding conversations with strangers and keeping distance is important for personal safety.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)