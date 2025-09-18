KCCI signs MOU to help former USFK personnel find jobs after deployment
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 18:31
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday with the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation to assist former U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) service members in finding employment and to strengthen bilateral ties.
The agreement establishes an online recruitment platform connecting U.S.-based Korean companies with veterans who have served in Korea. KCCI will manage and promote the platform, while the foundation will handle outreach to service members.
Attendees included KCCI Executive Vice Chairman Park Il-joon, Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation Chairman Leem Ho-young and Robert Abrams, chairman of the Korea Defense Veteran's Association and former commander of the Combined Forces Command.
The recruitment platform, currently being developed by KCCI, will enable Korean firms operating in the United States to post job openings. Meanwhile, service members who have completed or are nearing the end of their deployment in Korea can submit their resumes and apply directly.
Veteran-friendly employers in the United States are eligible for federal and state-level incentives. For instance, the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) program, jointly run by the U.S. Department of Labor and the Department of the Treasury, provides companies with tax credits of up to $9,600 per veteran hire.
“Over the past decade, many Korean companies have made active investments in the United States and built local production bases, which in turn have created a significant number of high-quality, well-paid jobs,” said Park. “This initiative will be a win-win — USFK veterans will gain access to quality employment opportunities, while Korean companies can hire disciplined individuals with an understanding of Korean culture.”
“Considering that about 28,500 U.S. troops are currently stationed in Korea, this MOU will both boost troop morale and serve as a tangible reward for their service here,” said Leem. “It is also expected to make Korea postings more attractive and further solidify the alliance.”
The USFK veterans’ employment platform is scheduled to officially launch in October.
