 Mobile payments make up nearly 54 percent of total card spending in H1: BOK
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Mobile payments make up nearly 54 percent of total card spending in H1: BOK

Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 13:57
A customer attempts to use Samsung Pay, a mobile wallet system operated by Samsung Electronics, at a convenience store in Seoul on June 2. [YONHAP]

A customer attempts to use Samsung Pay, a mobile wallet system operated by Samsung Electronics, at a convenience store in Seoul on June 2. [YONHAP]

 
Card spending via mobile devices rose more than 6 percent in the first half from a year earlier, with mobile payments accounting for well over half of total card usage, central bank data showed Thursday.
 
The daily average spending on credit and debit cards by individuals and businesses stood at 3.51 trillion won ($2.55 billion) during the January-June period, up 3.7 percent from the same period last year, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

Excluding cash cards, payments made through channels other than physical cards, such as mobile devices, PCs and biometric authentication, increased 6.3 percent on-year to 1.6 trillion won, while spending with physical cards fell 0.8 percent on-year to 1.4 trillion won.
 
Accordingly, the proportion of payments made via mobile devices and other nonphysical channels, excluding cash cards, stood at 53.8 percent of total card transactions this year, up 1.7 percentage points from a year earlier, the data showed.

Yonhap
tags Bank of Korea Korea

More in Economy

Mobile payments make up nearly 54 percent of total card spending in H1: BOK

Economic chiefs see limited domestic impact from latest U.S. rate cut

Ruling in Yongin chip complex suit could expose Samsung trade secrets

Debt-to-GDP hit all-time high in of 47.2% Q1: BOK

Government to push 4.5-day workweek bill this year

Related Stories

2020 growth outlook slashed to minus 1.3 percent by central bank

Household debt management first

New, never-before-attempted dollar repo is in the works

BOK keeps rates steady at 3% in first 2025 decision

Ahead of rate-setting meeting, BOK urged to cut rate as demand slumps
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)