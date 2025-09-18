 Hanwha Group finalizes preparations for the Seoul International Fireworks Festival
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 17:06 Updated: 18 Sep. 2025, 17:43
Fireworks explode in the air during Seoul International Fireworks Festival 2024 last year [HANWHA GROUP]

Hanwha Group said Thursday that preparations are in the final stages for this year's Seoul International Fireworks Festival, the company’s flagship corporate social responsibility program.  
 
Since 2000, Hanwha has staged the festival as a large-scale celebration for citizens, investing around 10 billion won ($7.21 million) annually and mobilizing thousands of employee volunteers.
 

For this year’s edition, Hanwha will invite about 300 veterans and their families in recognition of their service to the country. Promotional booths and events hosted by Hanwha affiliates and partner companies will open from the morning of the festival.
 
A new “twin” fireworks design will be introduced, with identical displays mirrored on both sides of Wonhyo Bridge. The expanded format will allow more spectators across a wider area — from Yeouido, Ichon-dong and Noryangjin to Mapo District and Seonyudo Park — to enjoy the show.
 
To ensure safety amid the massive crowds the festival typically draws, more than 3,700 safety and crowd control personnel will be deployed, including 1,200 Hanwha employee volunteers. This represents an 8.7 percent increase from last year. Hanwha said it will spend 3.13 billion won exclusively on safety management, including staffing and equipment.
 
Hanwha Group's safety program ″Orange Safety″ [HANWHA GROUP]

The company will also operate “Orange Safety,” a smart management system that visualizes crowd density in real time using telecom data. The system provides updates via the central control room and mobile apps for on-site safety officers to help redirect foot traffic. Twenty-four CCTVs will also monitor congested zones in real time.
 
Hanwha is coordinating with four Seoul district offices, the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to establish a joint command center for rapid emergency response.
 
After the event, 1,200 Hanwha volunteers will carry out a “Clean Campaign” to collect litter around Yeouido Hangang Park. A separate campaign will encourage citizens to take 10 minutes to tidy up their surroundings once the fireworks conclude.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Hanwha Festival Fireworks Korea

