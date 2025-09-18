Hyundai targets 5.55 million global sales in big hybrid push
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 19:21 Updated: 18 Sep. 2025, 20:01
Hyundai Motor has set a target to boost its annual global sales to 5.55 million vehicles by 2030, with 60 percent — or 3.3 million — of these being environmentally friendly models.
The Korean automaker sold 4.14 million units globally in 2024, 24 percent of which were green cars. To navigate market uncertainties, such as slowing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and rising U.S. tariffs, Hyundai Motor plans to expand its electrified lineup, including hybrids and hydrogen-powered models.
The strategy will be unveiled ahead of Hyundai Motor’s “2025 CEO Investor Day,” which was scheduled to take place on Thursday in Manhattan, New York. This marks the first time the event, launched in 2019, is taking place outside of Korea.
Hybrids take center stage
The core of Hyundai Motor’s electrification strategy is its hybrid lineup. The company plans to introduce more than 18 hybrid models by 2030. In 2025, Genesis will debut its first rear-wheel-drive hybrid model. Hyundai Motor is also developing entry-level hybrids to cater to cost-conscious consumers.
Hyundai Motor also teased the launch of an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) in 2027. EREVs use an internal combustion engine to generate electricity, enabling ranges of over 900 kilometers (559 miles) on a single charge — positioning them as a transitional EV format. Smaller batteries also give EREVs a competitive edge in terms of pricing.
In the hydrogen segment, Hyundai Motor launched the second-generation Nexo in June 2024 and is currently developing its successor. The company plans to expand its hydrogen vehicle lineup to include both passenger and commercial models.
Boosting production to meet demand
To achieve the 5.55 million-unit target, Hyundai Motor is expanding its global production capacity. The company will increase annual capacity at its Georgia plant (HMGMA) in the United States from 300,000 units to 500,000 by 2028.
Hyundai Motor’s upcoming Pune plant in India and new Ulsan EV factory in Korea will add a combined 450,000 units to its annual capacity, accounting for 250,000 and 200,000 units, respectively. Once fully operational, the company will be able to produce 1.2 million more vehicles annually compared to its current capacity of around 4.5 million units.
The new Ulsan plant is also being designed as a smart factory, equipped with AI-powered quality control and robotics automation to serve as a hub for EV production.
Localization in North America
To tackle both tariffs and subsidy restrictions in the North American market, Hyundai Motor said it will double down on local production. A key part of this strategy is its collaboration with General Motors (GM). The two automakers are jointly developing five vehicle models, including midsize pickup trucks, compact SUVs and electric commercial vans. Some models will be produced in North America starting in 2028, with an annual output projected to exceed 800,000 units.
To achieve its 2030 goals, Hyundai Motor plans to invest 77.3 trillion won ($55.8 billion) between 2026 and 2030 — 30.9 trillion won in research and development, 38.3 trillion won in facilities, and 8.1 trillion won in strategic investments. The company also aims to maintain an operating profit margin of 8 to 9 percent by the end of the decade, up from 8.1 percent in 2024.
To enhance shareholder returns, Hyundai Motor plans to offer dividends of at least 10,000 won per share and maintain a total shareholder return (TSR) ratio of 35 percent or higher.
Expanding premium and performance brands
Hyundai Motor set sales targets of 100,000 units for its high-performance N brand and 350,000 units for its premium Genesis marque by 2030. In 2024, those brands sold 23,000 and 230,000 units, respectively. The company will focus on hybrid and electrified performance models to drive brand growth.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
