Hyundai to recall over 568,500 Palisades in U.S. over seat belt issue

Hyundai Motor is recalling 568,580 Palisade SUVs in the United States over an issue with the seat belt buckles that may not properly secure passengers in a crash, the U.S. auto safety regulator said on Thursday.The recall affects certain 2020-2025 model year Palisades, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.Customers are advised to insert the belt firmly into the buckle with a quick and direct motion, pulling on the belt to confirm the seat belt is fully secured, until the recall remedy is performed, the agency said.The issue was caused by parts in the seat belt buckle assembly, which may have been manufactured without specified physical dimensions, the NHTSA said.Reuters