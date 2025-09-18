'KPop Demon Hunters' uncut gimbap goes viral — the convenience stores serving it up
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 15:48 Updated: 18 Sep. 2025, 16:16
- CHO YONG-JUN
CU released the "no-cut beef bulgogi gimbap" on Monday, inspired by the scene where HUNTR/X's Rumi is seen eating an entire roll without cutting it into slices. Gimbap is usually precut, whether it be from a specialty shop or off a convenience store shelf.
GS25, on the other hand, launched an official collaboration with Netflix to release a lineup of "KPop Demon Hunters" food items on Wednesday. The product lineup ranges from a variety of gimbap, bunsik (Korean street food) and Golden Mango and Soda Pop flavored ice brulee.
The company said that the revenue for convenience stores’ “fresh food,” referring to gimbap, dosirak (lunchboxes) and other ready-to-eat options, rose 27.8 percent from Sept. 1 to Wednesday, compared to the same period the previous year, proving the popularity of gimbap and other food products related to “KPop Demon Hunters."
Preorders for the themed items, available only on Sept. 10, served as proof of interest in the lineup, as more than 7,000 products were preordered on the day with a total value of 40 million won ($28,900).
But what's the difference between the gimbap sold in CU and in GS25? The Korea JoongAng Daily is here to answer your questions.
Which of the two convenience stores officially collaborated with Netflix and "KPop Demon Hunters"?
GS25 officially collaborated with Netflix and subsequently "KPop Demon Hunters," while CU released products "inspired" by the animated film.
What did CU and GS25 release?
CU launched the "no-cut beef bulgogi gimbap," priced at 2,900 won. It is an uncut version of the classic bulgogi roll commonly seen in convenience stores and Korean bunsik shops.
GS25 launched a variety of products, including the tuna mayo and Jeonju bibimbap gimbap priced at 3,500 won, a Jeonju bibimbap and spicy pork rice ball priced at 2,500 won and an assorted bunsik snack box including sweet-and-spicy chicken bites, quail eggs, fried dumplings and fried seaweed rolls priced at 3,400 won. There are also two new ice brulee, one in golden mango flavor and the other in soda pop flavor, at 5,500 won.
The collaborative products also include a random one-out-of-42 “KPop Demon Hunters” sticker collectable.
Are they completely new products?
In the case of CU, the no-cut version is not just ordinary gimbap that has not been cut; the roll is slightly reduced in length and diameter so people can better enjoy it, according to the convenience store.
"A typical gimbap would yield around 10 cuts, while the no-cut one is designed to yield, when cut, around 6 pieces," CU told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
The cheaper price of 2,900 won, compared to the regular 3,400 won price, reflects this smaller size.
For the GS25 products, the entire collaboration lineup is either brand-new items or “improved” versions of existing recipes, according to the convenience store.
Can you actually buy the gimbap?
Having visited five-plus GS25 stores in western Seoul, I was able to find at least one "KPop Demon Hunters" collaboration item, whether it be the gimbap or the bunsik set. However, due to the nature of convenience store food, with a large variety of items restocked in small quantities every day, I was not able to find more than two of the same products in one convenience store. Notably, I wasn't able to find the ice brulee in any of the GS25 stores I visited.
The story is similar to CU — only one out of the six branches in western Seoul had the no-cut gimbap.
Both CU and GS25 said the products are not limited edition and will be supplied to stores every day if the store manager decides to order them. Customers can also use the GS25 and CU mobile app to check if any nearby store has the products on shelves.
Will there be more themed products?
GS25 also said that it will expand the collaboration lineup, releasing frozen and ready-to-eat meals, candy, chocolates, jellies and even transportation cards in the future.
"We will continue to supply the 'KPop Demon Hunters' collaboration food lineup," GS25 told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday.
