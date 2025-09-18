 Korea conditionally approves AliExpress, Shinsegae unit joint venture
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korea conditionally approves AliExpress, Shinsegae unit joint venture

Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 13:57
A 4,000-square-meter premium delicatessen hall at Shinsegae Department Store’s Gangnam branch. [SHINSEGAE]

A 4,000-square-meter premium delicatessen hall at Shinsegae Department Store’s Gangnam branch. [SHINSEGAE]

 
Korea's competition regulator on Thursday conditionally approved a joint venture between Alibaba International's AliExpress Korea and a unit of local company Shinsegae, but cited concerns over the sharing of customer information.
 
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) in a statement noted a "significant worry" over the joint venture that will control the Korean e-commerce platform Gmarket and AliExpress Korea.
 

Related Article

Sharing Gmarket's information on 50 million Korean customers and utilizing Ali's data analysis technology would increase their dominance of the local online shopping industry, the regulator said.
 
The companies must show they can independently manage their businesses and would be prohibited from sharing data on overseas shopping by Korean customers within three years, the KFTC said.
 
The joint venture would increase its total market share in overseas online shopping to 41% and the share may rise amid AliExpress's aggressive expansion in Korea, it said.
 
Online shopping by Koreans for products shipped from China increased 32 percent to 4.7 trillion won ($3.40 billion) in 2024 from a year earlier, according to the commission. Alibaba accounted for 62 percent of the sales by value, it said.

Yonhap
tags Shinsegae AliExpress Korea

More in Industry

S. Korea working with U.S. to address legal barriers to shipbuilding cooperation: DAPA chief

Former Kumho Asiana chair handed reduced sentence on appeal in corruption case

Starbucks workers sue over company's new dress code

S-Oil unveils new AI-driven sales analysis system for gas stations

SK Networks' 'AI WAVE' forum calls for sovereign tech, information exchanges

Related Stories

Shinsegae shares drop as Alibaba deal deemed unlikely to increase short-term profits

Environment Ministry finds asbestos in car, motorcycle brake pads sold on AliExpress

AliExpress fined 1.9 billion won for leaking personal information of Korean customers

Korean e-commerce platforms go cross-border to stem AliExpress tide

Direct purchases from China hit quarterly high as Temu, AliExpress popularity soars
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)