 Last-minute car makeover? BMW’s Debrecen plant delivers — without harming the planet.
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 09:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A worker tests an iX3 at BMW's newest manufacturing plant in Debrecen, Hungary. Mass production starts in October. [BMW KOREA]

DEBRECEN, Hungary — Imagine this: You're counting down the days after buying a car when suddenly, a thought strikes — you want to change the color. Or worse, you realize you forgot to include a backup camera as an add-on.
 
Well, you can still change just about anything if it’s six days before production begins — that is, if your car happens to be a BMW iX3.
 
This flexibility is made possible by the simplified vehicle architecture and agile production system adopted at BMW’s newest manufacturing facility in Debrecen, Hungary, where the German marque invested 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in what is designed to be its first fully carbon-neutral plant. The Debrecen site will be dedicated exclusively to building the iX3 SUV, the very first model of BMW’s Neue Klasse lineup.
 

Milan Nedeljkovic, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for production, speaks during an interview after a global press tour of the company's newest plant in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sept. 9. [BMW KOREA]

“BMW cars became more and more complex due to additional content, accessories and technologies. With the Neue Klasse, we realized we need a kind of reset and came to the point of simplicity at the end,” said Milan Nedeljkovic, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for production, during an interview after a global press tour of the plant during pilot operations on Sept. 9.
 
“So if you look at the body shop, variety is narrowed down to limited variants of materials,” Nedeljkovic said. “We reduced the [number of welding and riveting technologies] from 3,000 to 250, and modularized the front end from around 70 to only 12, which has, by the end of the day, reduced the production cost of the car by 20 percent.”
 
A worker assembles an iX3 at BMW's newest manufacturing plant in Debrecen, Hungary. Mass production starts in October. [BMW KOREA]

Minimalist mastery, powered by the sun
 
During the tour, a large display board inside the assembly hall showcased the wiring harnesses used in both iX1s and the new iX3s. The visual contrast was striking — the iX3’s wiring was split into five smaller harnesses — shorter, thinner and clearly more compact.
 
“We’ve slashed the total wiring length by 600 meters [1,968 feet] and cut the weight by 30 percent,” said Stephan Track, head of test line and finish at the Debrecen plant. “That’s where the added flexibility comes from.”
 
"This allows customers to fix their specifications — including color — up to six days before production," he added. "We can reconfigure the assembly sequence to reflect last-minute customer needs in real time."
 
Solar panels are installed on the roof of BMW's manufacturing plant in Debrecen, Hungary. Solar accounts for 25 percent of the plant's electricity. [BMW KOREA]

While simplifying the production process as much as possible, BMW has stubbornly added one essential feature: solar panels. The facility is powered by a 123-acre solar power system that supplies renewable energy, covering 25 percent of its total electricity consumption. By using renewable energy sources, the plant can reduce its annual carbon emissions by up to 12,000 tons.
 
The Debrecen plant is BMW’s first factory to operate completely without fossil fuels.
 
“Surplus solar energy generated during nonoperational days such as Saturdays and Sundays is stored in a thermal energy storage system with a capacity of 1,800 cubic meters [475,509 gallons],” said Florian Mesz, expert in sustainability, infrastructure and structure installation at the Debrecen plant.
 
An EVE Energy battery factory is being built near BMW's manufacturing plant in Debrecen, Hungary. [SARAH CHEA]

Where high voltage meets high tech
 
During the tour, the skeletal framework of rebar rising steadily reveals the ongoing construction of the EVE Energy battery plant adjacent to the Debrecen facility.
 
Many global companies have selected Debrecen, Hungary's second-largest city with a population of roughly 200,000, as the key hub for their supply chains thanks to its geographical advantage in central Europe, coupled with government incentives such as tax exemptions of up to 50 percent for new investments. On top of BMW, China’s CATL is investing 7.3 billion euros to build Europe’s largest battery factory in the city, with a planned capacity of 100 gigawatt-hours.
 
“The iX3 adopts a ‘pack-to-open-body’ concept, where the vehicle floor is positioned above the battery housing. There is no separate layer on the vehicle floor, as the battery is fully integrated. This design creates a more spacious interior, improves aerodynamics and makes the vehicle more robust,” said Sven Jochmann, head of battery production at BMW’s Debrecen.
 
“The iX3 has doubled its voltage from 400 volts to 800 volts, enabling a driving range of over 350 kilometers (217 miles) to be charged in just 10 minutes,” he added.
 
An iX3 is being manufactured at BMW's newest manufacturing plant in Debrecen, Hungary. Mass production starts in October. [BMW KOREA]

Meanwhile, two employees were intently monitoring a screen called the D-Lab that displayed a perfectly replicated digital twin of the entire Debrecen plant.
 
By simulating design, processing and logistics scenarios in advance, actual production time is reduced by 30 percent, the company said. Automated digital quality inspections using AI and 3-D scanning enable an immediate correction of issues during the manufacturing process, cutting the defect rate by approximately 40 percent.
 
“We built the process in collaboration with Nvidia, enabling highly precise simulations, including work force movement and component routing along the production line,” said Nedeljkovic.
 
“Engineers worldwide can log in and collaborate in real time, regardless of their location. Through this, we aspire to achieve zero defects.”
 
The Debrecen plant is set to begin iX3 production by the end of October, with a capacity of 30 units per hour and 150,000 units annually.
 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea bmw debrecen catl eve

