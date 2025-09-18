Lotte Card says breach affects nearly 3 million customers
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 13:58 Updated: 18 Sep. 2025, 14:03
Lotte Card's latest data breach has affected 2.97 million holders, CEO Cho Jwa-jin confirmed Thursday in a press briefing.
The compromised data includes information generated and collected during online transactions, resident registration numbers, virtual payment codes and internal identification numbers.
The company pledged to fully compensate victims.
The company also said it would offer 10-month interest-free installment plans through the end of the year to the affected customers.
Lotte Card, which has more than 9.6 million holders, initially reported to the Financial Supervisory Service that about 1.7GB of data had been stolen. Subsequent inspections, however, found that the breach was far more serious.
