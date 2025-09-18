 SK Networks' 'AI WAVE' forum calls for sovereign tech, information exchanges
SK Networks' 'AI WAVE' forum calls for sovereign tech, information exchanges

Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 14:13 Updated: 18 Sep. 2025, 14:59
The “SK Networks AI WAVE 2025” forum is held at the Walkerhill Hotel in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 17. [SK NETWORKS]

SK Networks held its second “AI WAVE” forum on Wednesday, bringing together domestic and international AI startups, investors and industry executives to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.
 
AI WAVE, a forum designed to connect tech developers with investors, debuted in 2023. HF0, a startup residency program in San Francisco, co-sponsored this year's event.
 

SK Networks highlighted its AI investment portfolio, which it has built since 2020, and hosted discussions on sovereign AI. More than 100 participants attended the event at the Walkerhill Hotel in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul.
 
“In a rapidly changing world driven by technology, it is crucial to secure growth opportunities through active information exchange among innovative startups, industry leaders and prominent investors," Choi Sung-hwan, president and chief operating officer of SK Networks, said in his keynote address.
 
He added that SK Networks wants to use the event to expand an AI ecosystem that connects technology, capital and vision.
 
SK Networks' President and Chief Operating Officer Choi Sung-hwan delivers a keynote speech at the ″SK Networks AI WAVE 2025″ forum held in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 17. [SK NETWORKS]

The company presented several portfolio firms, including Upstage, which develops large language models (LLMs) and AI systems for enterprise clients, and PhnyX Lab, which launched Korea’s first generative AI solution specialized for the pharmaceutical industry.
 
HF0’s head of investor relations, Dan Morse, introduced the HF0 fund, and startup representatives presented AI-based content creation tools for advertising and animation.
 
Choi and Upstage CEO Sung Kim held a panel discussion on sovereign AI, discussing how Korea can strengthen its technology competitiveness. SK Networks has invested 25 billion won ($19 million) in Upstage, the only startup selected for Korea’s government-led AI foundation model project.
 
"Korea must build its own AI ecosystem through bold government-led investments and public-private cooperation models," Choi said, adding that "tailored models optimized for Korea's cultural background and industrial environment will differentiate sovereign AI from generic global big tech models."
 
Kim emphasized building specialized industry models to secure leadership in LLMs.
 
SK Networks said it plans to continue hosting AI WAVE to share information on technological change and support growth with its partners.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
