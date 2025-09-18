S-Oil unveils new AI-driven sales analysis system for gas stations
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 14:54
S-Oil said Thursday it has introduced the country's first artificial intelligence and big data-based sales analysis system for gas stations.
The platform, called the Market Analysis Automation System, or MAAS, is designed to replace the intuition-driven decisions that have long guided the fuel retail industry. By integrating data across multiple sources, it offers station operators tailored strategies for pricing, marketing and expansion.
MAAS tracks local competitors’ fuel prices, customer traffic flows and market conditions to suggest competitive pricing. It also breaks down customer behavior by frequency, time of visit and purchase volume, enabling tailored marketing strategies. Regional growth analysis is built in to support decisions on new station locations.
Positive results have already emerged since the system’s initial rollout in June, according to S-Oil. One operator reported that the tool provided “solutions for pricing and sales increases” in a challenging market environment. Internally, the system has also helped S-Oil respond faster to customers by offering real-time, data-based recommendations.
The company plans to further refine the platform by incorporating operator feedback, enhancing data accuracy and upgrading its analytical algorithms. S-Oil said the system is intended not only as a business support tool but as a comprehensive platform to improve competitiveness across the fuel retail sector.
