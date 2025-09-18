 S-Oil unveils new AI-driven sales analysis system for gas stations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

S-Oil unveils new AI-driven sales analysis system for gas stations

Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 14:54
An S-Oil gas station [S-OIL]

An S-Oil gas station [S-OIL]

 
S-Oil said Thursday it has introduced the country's first artificial intelligence and big data-based sales analysis system for gas stations. 
 
The platform, called the Market Analysis Automation System, or MAAS, is designed to replace the intuition-driven decisions that have long guided the fuel retail industry. By integrating data across multiple sources, it offers station operators tailored strategies for pricing, marketing and expansion. 
 

Related Article

 
MAAS tracks local competitors’ fuel prices, customer traffic flows and market conditions to suggest competitive pricing. It also breaks down customer behavior by frequency, time of visit and purchase volume, enabling tailored marketing strategies. Regional growth analysis is built in to support decisions on new station locations.
 
Positive results have already emerged since the system’s initial rollout in June, according to S-Oil. One operator reported that the tool provided “solutions for pricing and sales increases” in a challenging market environment. Internally, the system has also helped S-Oil respond faster to customers by offering real-time, data-based recommendations.
 
The company plans to further refine the platform by incorporating operator feedback, enhancing data accuracy and upgrading its analytical algorithms. S-Oil said the system is intended not only as a business support tool but as a comprehensive platform to improve competitiveness across the fuel retail sector.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea S-Oil gas station AI MAAS

More in Industry

S. Korea working with U.S. to address legal barriers to shipbuilding cooperation: DAPA chief

Former Kumho Asiana chair handed reduced sentence on appeal in corruption case

Starbucks workers sue over company's new dress code

S-Oil unveils new AI-driven sales analysis system for gas stations

SK Networks' 'AI WAVE' forum calls for sovereign tech, information exchanges

Related Stories

S-Oil named 'most recommended petrol station firm' for ninth year

Heroism pays as S-Oil honors those who saved others

S-Oil unveils second TV commercial celebrating creativity

S-Oil Korea's most respected company for 6th straight year

S-Oil finishes extending residue desulfurization unit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)