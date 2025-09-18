 Samsung plans to hire 60,000 employees over the next five years
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 16:21
President Lee Jae Myung, right, listens to remarks by Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong during a meeting with major business associations and corporate leaders at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Samsung said Thursday that it will hire 60,000 new employees over the next five years — 12,000 annually — as part of a push to strengthen future growth businesses and create jobs for young people.
 
The company plans to expand hiring in semiconductors, its core component business, as well as in biotechnology and artificial intelligence, which it sees as key growth drivers.
 

Samsung introduced Korea’s first open recruitment system in 1957 to put its management philosophy of “talent first” into practice and offer young people fair opportunities. It remains the only major conglomerate in Korea that continues to hold open recruitment for entry-level positions.
 
In 1993, Samsung opened its recruitment process to female college graduates, and in 1995, it removed educational requirements from eligibility, leading the industry toward a culture of open hiring.
 
Nineteen Samsung affiliates, including Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T and Samsung Biologics, are currently running open recruitment for the second half of the year. The group is also combining its hiring-linked internship programs with the recruitment of technical talent to boost youth employment.
 
"Samsung will faithfully carry out its planned domestic investment and hiring to help overcome the difficult economic situation," Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong told President Lee Jae Myung at a meeting on June 13. "Preparing future growth engines for the next 20 to 30 years is just as important as overcoming today’s economic challenges.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
