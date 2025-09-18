Xiaomi to open 2nd, 3rd stores to serve as showrooms, service centers
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 17:19 Updated: 18 Sep. 2025, 18:04
- CHO YONG-JUN
Xiaomi will open its second and third physical stores in Korea on Sept. 27.
The second brick-and-mortar store will be located inside the NC Department Store in Guui-dong in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, while the third store will be near Magok subway station in Gangseo District, western Seoul, the Chinese electronics company said Thursday.
Xiaomi first opened a Yeouido store in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, in May.
The new stores will act as both showrooms and aftersales service centers.
"Customers will be able to experience Xiaomi products of all categories, from smartphones to tablets, smart watches, TV, vacuum cleaners, home appliances and smart Internet of Things (IoT), all at once," Xiaomi Korea said in a press release Thursday.
The Chinese brand also said it will launch a new product lineup in Korea on Sept. 26, which will include the Korean release of the Xiaomi 15T Pro smartphone, Xiaomi Pad Mini and OpenWear earphones.
The 15T Pro, in particular, will be the first Xiaomi smartphone in Korea to be released at the same time as global markets. Before, Xiaomi smartphones were available in Korea weeks or even months after the global launch.
The company will introduce “a variety of” AIoT products, referring to IoT products that use AI, alongside new robot vacuum cleaners.
Xiaomi also began a promotion celebrating the Chuseok harvest holiday on Monday. The event, which will last until Oct. 12, will give out tablet cases, bags and discounts to customers purchasing Xiaomi smartphones, tablets, TVs and luggage.
