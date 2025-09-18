Apple and Samsung to release competing smartphones on Friday
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 18:02
Both Apple and Samsung Electronics will release new smartphones in Korea on Friday, setting up a direct showdown in the competitive domestic market.
Apple will roll out its flagship iPhone 17 series, including the Air model, while Samsung will launch its budget-friendly Galaxy S25 FE.
Industry watchers are watching closely to see if Samsung can maintain its lead after a successful year for its foldable devices and narrow the seasonal gap with Apple, which typically sees its market share surge in the second half of the year.
iPhone 17: Pro features come to standard model
Preorders for the iPhone 17 series, which opened on Friday, are already showing signs of strong demand.
According to market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple increased initial production of the iPhone 17 series by 25 percent compared to its predecessor, yet delivery times have grown longer, indicating stronger-than-expected orders.
Market attention is focused on the iPhone 17’s standard model. Several premium features previously exclusive to the Pro lineup are now available on the regular model.
Apple had long differentiated the two models by using low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for the base version and low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED for the Pro. LTPO panels support variable refresh rates and offer better power efficiency.
Thanks to the upgrade, the iPhone 17 standard model now supports a 120-hertz (Hz) refresh rate for the first time, allowing smoother scrolling and faster screen transitions.
Samsung has offered 120Hz refresh rates even on midrange models for years, while Apple stuck with 60Hz on its base models through the iPhone 16.
Apple also added an antireflective coating to the iPhone 17’s display. The standard model is priced at 1.29 million won ($930), about 500,000 won cheaper than the Pro version.
Galaxy S25 FE: Samsung bets on value
Samsung is targeting price-conscious consumers with the Galaxy S25 FE, which sits between the flagship S25 and the entry-level Galaxy A series.
The new phone uses last year’s Exynos 2400 chipset from the Galaxy S24 but shares the same 6.7-inch screen, triple-camera setup (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto), 4,900-mAh battery and 190-gram (6.7-ounce) weight as the Galaxy S25 Plus launched in February. The FE is priced at 946,000 won — 30 percent less than the Plus.
The phone carries over Samsung’s latest AI features, including the One UI 8 interface and Galaxy AI suite. Functions include “Now brief,” which offers personalized recommendations based on user habits, an audio eraser, and voice-phishing alerts.
Samsung hopes the FE model will boost its market share in the second half. The company has typically seen weaker sales later in the year.
The company’s domestic smartphone share fell from 75 percent in the first quarter of last year to 60 percent in the fourth, while Apple’s share climbed to nearly 40 percent, according to Counterpoint Research.
Globally, Samsung led Apple 20 percent to 17 percent in the first quarter of 2024, but Apple overtook Samsung 23 percent to 16 percent by the fourth quarter.
This year, however, Samsung has seen a momentum shift. It launched the S25 Edge in May and its Z Fold 7 in July, both of which sold well. The company hopes the FE model will build on that momentum and keep its market share strong through year’s end.
