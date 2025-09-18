Finance chief vows full support for AI-K-culture convergence as new growth engine

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol on Thursday highlighted the convergence of AI and K-culture as a key strategic sector that could serve as Korea's next growth engine, pledging comprehensive government support.Koo made the remarks during a meeting with industry stakeholders in Seoul, held as part of follow-up measures to the government's recent launch of 15 cross-sector task forces composed of both public and private sector members."The fusion of AI and K-content is not only a new growth driver for our economy but also a core sector where local companies can take the global lead," Koo said.The minister stressed that the government will do its utmost to support domestic companies in unlocking their potential so they can emerge as global leaders in the content market.The government views the next five years as the last golden window to achieve significant breakthroughs for sustainable growth and seeks to produce tangible results by 2030.As part of the road map, the government aims to help the K-content industry reach 230 trillion won ($165 billion) in annual sales and achieve $25 billion in exports.Yonhap