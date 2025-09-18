 Korea's pharmacies turn into tourist attractions as visitors chase latest treatments
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Korea's pharmacies turn into tourist attractions as visitors chase latest treatments

Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 11:21
A foreign tourist in Korea consults a pharmacist [CREATRIP]

A foreign tourist in Korea consults a pharmacist [CREATRIP]

 
In Korea, three stores have long been staples on every tourist’s itinerary: Olive Young, Daiso and Musinsa. But a recent trend report suggests that pharmacies are quickly joining the must-visit list.
 
Online travel platform Creatrip said Thursday that it added a pharmacy tab, curated with recommended pharmacies across Seoul and Busan that offer foreign tourists in-store consultations with licensed pharmacists and language support including English, Chinese and Japanese.
 

Related Article

 
The tab was added last month, and Creatrip has currently partnered with nine pharmacies, aiming to expand to 20 locations by January.
 
Creatrip cited the growing interest in cosmeceuticals, a portmanteau of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, such as skin regeneration creams, acne treatment ointments and polydeoxyribonucleotide cream, which is commonly extracted from salmon sperm.
 
A pharmacy in Hongdae recommended through the Creatrip website [CREATRIP]

A pharmacy in Hongdae recommended through the Creatrip website [CREATRIP]

 
Pharmacy bookings through Creatrip rose by 44 percent in the second week of September compared to the week before, with notable increases in users from Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the United States, according to the platform.
 
“Pharmacies have become more popular recently following the surge of social media content featuring shopping vlogs and must-buy item recommendations,” Creatrip CEO Yim Hae-min said in a statement. "This phenomenon has naturally led to the emergence of ‘pharmacy tours’ among tourists in Korea."

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags pharmacy travel korea creatrip

More in Food & Travel

Korea's pharmacies turn into tourist attractions as visitors chase latest treatments

From fine dining to film, Festival Shiwol to electrify Busan with creativity and culture

Trip.com event breaks down booking habits of Korea as overseas travel climbs

Table for you

Fried chicken portions shrink as costs continue to rise for franchises

Related Stories

Korea to restrict sales of cold medicine amid concerns of panic-buying

Mounting costs

Travel agencies flooded with customers are short on staff

Warehouse pharmacy debuts in Korea, drawing pushback

Special travel advisory issued for Iran amid escalating tensions
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)