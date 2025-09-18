New digital festival butler service aims to improve cultural tourism experiences in Korea
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 16:36
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
The Korea Tourism Organization and Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Thursday unveiled a new digital service called Chukjipsa, or “festival butler,” aimed at helping visitors navigate cultural tourism festivals more comfortably.
Following a pilot run last year, Chukjipsa is being launched in full this year with a website that can be accessed through on-site QR code scans. The service addresses common festival-related issues such as traffic congestion, limited parking and inadequate food ordering systems.
The service is only available in Korean.
The system uses AI cameras to analyze crowd density and display real-time updates on a map using a five-tier scale: relaxed, normal, busy, congested and overcrowded.
Through an interactive smart map, festivalgoers can view up-to-date information about booth locations, scheduled programs and amenities, which vary by date and time.
“This goes beyond standard maps that simply show fixed facility locations,” the tourism agency said in a statement. “Users can select only the information they want and check crowd levels in advance, which is expected to significantly enhance the festival experience.”
Visitors can use the service to check parking availability in advance, and place and pay for food orders at vendor booths through their mobile phones. The platform also provides accessibility information such as wheelchair rental locations, accessible toilets and barrier-free paths.
Chukjipsa will be available at several major festivals, including the Busan International Rock Festival from Sept. 26 to 28, the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival from Oct. 4 to 19 and the Yeoju Ogoknaru Festival from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.
“With Chukjipsa, festivalgoers can enjoy local events in a safer and more convenient way,” said Kim Gwang-sik, head of regional tourism development at the Korea Tourism Organization. “We will continue to support initiatives that help vitalize regional festivals.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)