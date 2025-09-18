'K-Traditional Culture Festival' to highlight evolution of culture in modern life
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 15:51
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
A government-run festival on Korean tradition, featuring hanbok (traditional Korean dress) and crafts, is set to take place in the Seongsu neighborhood in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, from Sept. 25 to 28.
The festival, the "2025 K-Traditional Culture Festival," is co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, and will be held at the S-Factory venue.
Now in its third year, the festival aims to showcase how traditional Korean culture continues to evolve in modern life. On the first floor of the venue, a special exhibition titled “Modern Korean Lifestyle” will present works by over 30 leading Korean artists, offering a contemporary interpretation of tradition embedded in everyday life.
A pop-up market will feature more than 50 brands specializing in hanbok, hansik (Korean cuisine) and crafts, allowing visitors to experience and purchase a wide range of traditional products.
Also on the first floor, a cultural exchange space called “21% Hanbok Party” invites visitors to bring seldom-worn clothes and exchange them for reimagined hanbok garments. Workshops will offer hands-on experiences in redesigning unused hanbok into new jeogori (jacket) or skirts, along with knot craft-making sessions.
On the second floor, a hanbok-fitting space will allow guests to rent and wear hanbok by reservation. Visitors can explore the festival in traditional attire and take part in a social media photo challenge.
Each evening at 7 p.m. during the festival period, traditional performances such as gilnori (street parade) and cheongsaja nori (blue lion dance) will be held, alongside special performances by contemporary artists including Woo Won-jae, Aster and Dalsooobin.
Beyond the main venue, the festival will partner with cultural spaces, cafes and select shops throughout the Seongsu area. Outdoor street performances, traditional games like ttakji-chigi (a folded paper slap game) and jegi-chagi (shuttlecock kicking) and photo booths will be spread throughout the neighborhood.
More than 100 participating businesses — from traditional culture-based startups to trending hotspots frequented by younger generations — will join the event by offering discounts and free merchandise.
“This festival is a meaningful opportunity to show how our traditional culture can engage with contemporary society and generate new value,” said Lee Jeong-mi, director general of cultural policy at the ministry. “The ministry will continue supporting traditional culture as a key driver of future industries and a vital content pillar of the Korean Wave.”
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
