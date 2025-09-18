Protecting vulnerable borrowers without distorting market principles (KOR)

Inclusive finance, which seeks to improve access to basic financial services for vulnerable groups, has been promoted by governments across the political spectrum. The aim is to reduce inequality and expand economic opportunities for low-income households. Since the global financial crisis, widening income and wealth gaps have made financial exclusion more acute, prompting the Group of 20 and international organizations to emphasize financial inclusion as a policy priority.Such efforts are necessary. Yet poorly designed systems that resemble one-sided welfare measures can backfire. They may encourage risk appetite and weaken borrowers' capacity to stand on their own. According to data from Rep. Lee Yang-soo of the People Power Party, one in three debtors whose delinquency records were erased last year fell back into arrears. Of the 2.87 million people who received credit amnesties, 960,000 — or 33 percent — defaulted again. Repeated amnesty programs, critics argue, have proven ineffective and fostered dependency.Despite these concerns, the Lee Jae Myung administration plans to expand debt relief. By the end of the year, it intends to erase delinquency records for 3.24 million debtors with liabilities under 50 million won, provided they repay outstanding balances. That approach, however, risks penalizing those who consistently meet their obligations, undermining the principle of fairness.Comments from senior officials have raised further concerns. At a Cabinet meeting last week, President Lee described the 15.9 percent interest rates faced by low-income borrowers as “cruel,” adding that lenders could raise rates for creditworthy borrowers to offset lower rates for high-risk borrowers. On Tuesday, Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-ki said, “High interest for the poor is paradoxical. The lower the income and the weaker the credit, the higher the rate they must bear, while the wealthy enjoy cheaper borrowing costs.”Yet interest rates are the price of risk. Lending at higher rates to borrowers with greater credit risk is a basic function of the market. The 15.9 percent rate that Lee called cruel was already supported by government subsidies. For the state-backed "Sunshine Loan," the Korea Inclusive Finance Agency covered defaults on 25.5 percent of loans last year. If there is a policy need to reduce costs further, it would be more consistent with economic principles to increase fiscal subsidies or provide targeted benefits rather than interfere with lending rates.Economics has long taught that governments should avoid direct intervention in market prices, whether for interest rates or agricultural goods. The chorus of comments from both the president and the ruling party floor leader suggests an interventionist tilt that undervalues market principles. Protecting vulnerable borrowers is essential, but doing so without eroding the price mechanism is the only way to sustain both fairness and stability.금융 취약층의 필수적인 금융서비스 접근성을 높이는 포용적 금융은 진보·보수를 떠나 어느 정부든 추진해 온 정책이다. 소득 불평등을 완화하고 금융 약자의 경제적 기회를 넓히는 긍정적 효과가 있어서다. 글로벌 금융위기 이후 전 세계적으로 소득·자산의 불평등이 커지고 저소득·저신용 계층의 금융소외 문제가 부각되면서 주요 20개국(G20)과 주요 국제기구 역시 포용금융(Financial Inclusion)을 꾸준히 강조해 왔다.포용금융은 마땅히 지향해야 할 정책 목표지만 제도가 잘 설계되지 못하고 일방적인 시혜성 복지정책으로 접근할 경우 부작용이 만만치 않다. 도덕적 해이를 조장하고 취약층의 자립 기반을 무너뜨릴 소지가 없지 않기 때문이다. 이양수 국민의힘 의원실에 따르면 지난해 연체 기록이 삭제된 금융권 채무자 셋 중 하나는 다시 연체한 것으로 집계됐다. 지난해 신용사면을 받은 287만 명 중 96만 명(33%)이 다시 연체 기록을 남겼다. 정부의 반복적인 신용사면이 실효성은 떨어지고 도덕적 해이를 조장하는 포퓰리즘이었다는 비판을 받을 만하다. 이런데도 이재명 정부는 올해 말까지 5000만원 이하 채무자 324만 명에 대해 빚을 갚으면 연체 기록을 삭제해 줄 방침이다. 성실하게 빚을 갚아 온 성실 채무자가 상대적으로 피해를 보는 셈이다.당정에서 쏟아지는 금리 발언도 문제가 많다. 이 대통령은 지난주 국무회의에서 “서민에게 15.9% 고금리는 잔인하다”면서 고신용자의 대출금리를 올리면 저신용자의 대출금리를 그만큼 낮출 수 있다고 했다. 김병기 더불어민주당 원내대표는 16일 “저소득자에게 고금리는 역설적”이라고 했다. 금리는 원리금을 떼일 위험을 반영한 시장가격이다. 돈을 갚지 못하는 신용 위험이 큰 저소득자와 저신용자가 더 높은 금리를 부담하는 게 금융의 기본이고 시장 원리에 부합한다. 대통령이 “잔인하다”고 표현했던 15.9%의 금리에는 은행과 정부가 재원을 대는 서민금융진흥원의 특례보증이 절반 이상 들어갔다. 서민금융 상품인 ‘햇살론15’의 경우 대출자가 돈을 갚지 못해 보증을 선 서민금융진흥원이 대신 갚아준 게 지난해 말 25.5%에 달한다. 서민을 위해 금리를 더 낮출 필요가 있다면 금융시장의 가격체계를 흔들 게 아니라 소비쿠폰 같은 일회성 예산을 줄여서 재정을 더 투입하는 게 정공법이다.금리든, 대파 가격이든 정부가 시장가격에 직접 개입하는 것은 되도록 피해야 한다는 게 경제학의 오랜 가르침이다. 합창하듯 터져나온 대통령과 여당 원내대표의 금리 언급이 시장 원리를 가벼이 여기는 현 정부의 과도한 개입주의적 편향을 드러낸 건 아닌지 걱정스럽다.