Vienna Circle thrown into turmoil (KOR)

In August 1930, a pale, slightly built young man entered a cafe in Vienna and quietly joined a table where a group of scholars had gathered. The atmosphere was tense. He spoke with care: “The logical system we dream of is impossible.” His words fell like cold water, silencing the room. Only one middle-aged gentleman rose to applaud him.The young man was Kurt Gödel, then just 24. The cafe served as the informal meeting place of the Vienna Circle, a group of philosophers and scientists exploring the foundations of knowledge. The gathering was a preparatory session ahead of a conference in Königsberg 10 days later. There, Gödel would present his historic incompleteness theorem, shattering the Circle’s aspirations and throwing the broader academic world into confusion.The Vienna Circle had devoted itself to applying scientific logic to philosophy. Its members argued that statements lacking empirical verification were meaningless. They supported the Hilbert program, then the dominant current in mathematics and philosophy, which claimed that a complete and consistent logical system could be constructed where every statement was either true or false.Gödel overturned this idea. He demonstrated that in any sufficiently broad formal system, there would always exist propositions that could neither be proved nor disproved within that system. His proof meant the Vienna Circle’s dream — and the Hilbert program itself — could never be fully realized.The man who applauded Gödel at the cafe was Moritz Schlick, the leader of the Circle. Though Gödel had undercut the philosophical project Schlick had championed, Schlick admired the brilliance of the young mathematician. Schlick would later be killed in 1936 on the steps of the University of Vienna by a Nazi sympathizer.The murder left Gödel deeply shaken. For the rest of his life, he struggled with nervous exhaustion and paranoia, conditions that contributed to his lonely death in 1978. His work, however, reshaped modern thought, leaving both philosophy and mathematics to confront an unsettling truth: certainty has limits.Gödel once offered reassurance amid the disarray. “Incompleteness is not chaos,” he insisted. His words suggest that within the limits of knowledge, there is still room for beauty and wonder. The incompleteness he revealed did not end human inquiry but rather showed its depth. The legacy of the Vienna Circle’s disillusionment remains, but so does Gödel’s reminder that imperfection can itself carry meaning.1930년 8월 어느 날, 안색이 창백하고 왜소한 체격의 한 청년이 카페로 들어서더니 한 무리의 사람들이 모인 곳으로 와 조용히 앉았다. 긴장감이 흘렀다. 청년은 조심스럽게 이야기를 꺼냈다. “우리가 꿈꾸는 논리체계는 불가능합니다….” 이야기가 끝나자 좌중은 찬물을 끼얹은 듯 조용해졌다. 오직 한 중년의 신사만이 일어나 청년을 향해 손뼉을 쳤다.청년은 바로 쿠르트 괴델(1906~1978·사진)이었으며, 카페는 오스트리아 빈에서 활동한 철학자와 과학자의 모임인 비엔나 서클의 아지트였다. 이날은 열흘 뒤 있을 쾨니히스베르크 학회의 사전모임이었다. 괴델은 이곳에서 역사적인 ‘불완전성 정리’를 발표하여 비엔나 서클을 좌절시키고 열흘 뒤엔 학계를 혼돈에 빠뜨린다.사정은 이랬다. 비엔나 서클은 과학의 논리적 분석법을 철학에 적용하려고 애썼다. 그들은 검증 불가능한 명제는 의미가 없다고 주장했다.특히 당시 학계의 지배적 철학이었던 힐베르트 프로그램을 지지했는데, 그것은 모든 명제는 참이면서 동시에 거짓이 될 수 없는 논리체계를 완벽하게 세울 수 있다고 주장한다. 그런데 괴델이 이를 뒤집고 “어떤 광범위한 약속 체계를 만들더라도 그 안에서 증명할 수도, 반증할 수도 없는 명제가 항상 존재한다”라는 사실을 보였으니, 비엔나 서클의 꿈과 힐베르트 프로그램이 물거품이 되고 만 것이다.카페에서 괴델에게 박수를 보낸 인물은 비엔나 서클을 이끌던 모리츠 슐리크였다. 그는 괴델 때문에 자신의 꿈을 접었지만, 괴델을 무척 아꼈다. 슐리크는 1936년에 학교 계단에서 나치 추종자에게 총격을 받고 사망했다. 이 사건의 충격으로 괴델은 평생 신경쇠약에 시달리다 세상을 떠났다.괴델 때문에 우리는 여전히 카오스의 세계에서 살고 있지만, 그래도 괴델은 희망의 메시지를 주고 갔다. “불완전함은 혼돈이 아닙니다.” 그렇다. 불완전함 속에는 진정한 아름다움과 깊은 경외심이 고요히 흐른다.