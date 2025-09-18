Concert film 'G-Dragon in Cinema [Übermensch]' to show at special CGV theaters
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 14:38
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer G-Dragon’s concert film “G-Dragon in Cinema [Übermensch]” will be screened at special CGV theaters, the multiplex chain said Thursday.
The film, which is set to premiere worldwide in over 50 countries on Oct. 29, captures G-Dragon’s ongoing world tour, “Übermensch,” in which the singer performs hit songs such as “Heartbreaker” (2009), “Crooked” (2013), “Who You?” (2013), “Power” and “Home Sweet Home.”
The film will be available to view in ScreenX, 4DX and Ultra 4DX screens.
G-Dragon debuted as a member of Big Bang in 2006. The band is known for songs such as “Lies” (2007), “Last Farewell” (2007), “Haru Haru” (2008), “Fantastic Baby” (2012), “Bang Bang Bang” (2015) and “Fxxk It” (2016).
The singer is set to perform in Paris on Saturday and will travel to Taipei and Hanoi in November.
