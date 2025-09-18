 Rosé's 'APT.' is fastest K-pop video to 2 bln YouTube views
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 18:25
A promotional image for Rose's ″APT.″ [THE BLACK LABEL]

The music video for "APT.," Blackpink member Rosé's hit collaborative single with Bruno Mars, has surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube.
 
The video hit the milestone Wednesday, 335 days after it was uploaded Oct. 18, 2024, making it the fastest K-pop video to reach 2 billion views, according to her agency, The Black Label.
 

Rosé had earlier surpassed 2 billion views with Blackpink's "Ddu-du Ddu-du" and "Kill This Love."
 
The latest milestone makes her the first K-pop artist whose music videos have topped 2 billion views both as part of a group and as a soloist.
 
"APT.," a track from Rosé's first full-length album, "rosie," has enjoyed global popularity, dominating both major music charts in South Korea and abroad after its release.
 
On Sept. 7, Rosé won Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards in the United States for "APT."

Yonhap
