Seventeen holds fan events across Hong Kong ahead of upcoming concerts
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 11:33
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Boy band Seventeen is holding fan events on the sidelines of its upcoming Hong Kong concerts on Sept. 27 and 28, Pledis Entertainment said Thursday.
Titled “Caratia,” the attractions include drone shows at Wan Chai Park from Sept. 25 to 27 and animated character installations of Seventeen members at the Avenue of Stars.
Other tourist hotspots, including the Ngong Ping 360 cable car, Aqua Luna junk boat, Hong Kong International Airport, SOGO Causeway Bay department store and 14 hotels in Hong Kong — are decorated with Seventeen-related images and advertisements.
“Caratia” ends Sept. 30.
Seventeen debuted in 2015 with the EP “17 Carat.” The band of 13 members is best known for songs like “Adore U” (2015), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017), “Home” (2019), “Left & Right” (2020) and “F*ck My Life” (2023).
The band is in the middle of its “NEW_” world tour, which began in Incheon earlier this month.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)