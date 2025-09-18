 Seventeen holds fan events across Hong Kong ahead of upcoming concerts
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 11:33
Poster for ″Caratia,″ fan events held on the sidelines for Seventeen's upcoming Hong Kong concerts on Sept. 27 and 28 [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Poster for ″Caratia,″ fan events held on the sidelines for Seventeen's upcoming Hong Kong concerts on Sept. 27 and 28 [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Seventeen is holding fan events on the sidelines of its upcoming Hong Kong concerts on Sept. 27 and 28, Pledis Entertainment said Thursday.
 
Titled “Caratia,” the attractions include drone shows at Wan Chai Park from Sept. 25 to 27 and animated character installations of Seventeen members at the Avenue of Stars.
 

Related Article

 
Other tourist hotspots, including the Ngong Ping 360 cable car, Aqua Luna junk boat, Hong Kong International Airport, SOGO Causeway Bay department store and 14 hotels in Hong Kong — are decorated with Seventeen-related images and advertisements.
 
“Caratia” ends Sept. 30.
 
Seventeen debuted in 2015 with the EP “17 Carat.” The band of 13 members is best known for songs like “Adore U” (2015), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017), “Home” (2019), “Left & Right” (2020) and “F*ck My Life” (2023).
 
The band is in the middle of its “NEW_” world tour, which began in Incheon earlier this month.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
