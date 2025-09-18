 ZeroBaseOne to release Japanese EP 'Iconik' featuring three new songs
ZeroBaseOne to release Japanese EP 'Iconik' featuring three new songs

Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 14:23
Album cover for ZeroBaseOne's Japanese EP ″Iconik″ [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band ZeroBaseOne is set to release a Japanese EP titled “Iconik” on Oct. 29, agency WakeOne Entertainment said Thursday.
 
“Iconik” will consist of three songs: “Iconik,” “Slam Dunk” and “Blue.”
 

Nine different album covers for ZeroBaseOne's Japanese EP ″Iconik″ [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

“Iconik” has the same title as the lead track of the band’s first full-length album, “Never Say Never.”
 
“Blue” is the Japanese version of the lead track for the band’s fifth EP, “Blue Paradise.”
 
The EP’s physical copy is set to come in 10 different versions, including a lyrics booklet, photo card and sticker set.
 
ZeroBaseOne was formed through Mnet’s audition program “Boys Planet” (2023) and debuted with the EP “Youth in the Shade” on July 10, 2023. The group consists of nine members: Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong, Han Yu-jin and Sung Han-bin.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags zerobaseone wakeone

