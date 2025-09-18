Lights, cameras and star power mark BIFF’s 30th opening night
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 15:42 Updated: 18 Sep. 2025, 17:03
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
BUSAN — The hot, humid weather did not deter cinephiles as Korea's second city basked in glamour, applause and moments of honor when the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) opened on Wednesday, starting with a red-carpet event, a tribute to filmmakers, and emotional celebrations from actors on Asia’s biggest cinema stage.
To mark the milestone, filmmakers and actors from around the world, including a surprise K-pop star guest, Blackpink’s Lisa, came to Busan to join the celebration and kick off the special occasion on Wednesday.
People eagerly lined the streets, hoping for a glimpse of the celebrities and filmmakers as their cars made their way to the red carpet. Stars like Han So-hee and Jung Woo waved and interacted with fans through the car windows, prompting squeals of delight.
And when Lisa stepped out of her car onto the red carpet before the opening ceremony, a roar of cheers echoed through the venue, as the crowd was stunned by the unexpected appearance of the global K-pop star at a film festival.
The excitement continued as world-renowned filmmakers and actors such as “KPop Demon Hunters” director Maggie Kang, director Guillermo del Toro, this year's Cannes-winner Jafar Panahi and actor Milla Jovovich greeted fans.
Korean stars such as Son Ye-jin, Han Hyo-joo, Lee Jin-uk and Yoo Teo also graced the red carpet, further heightening the festivities.
“The 30th celebration is only just beginning,” declared Busan Mayor Park Hyoung-joon, officially kicking off BIFF.
The opening ceremony took place at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, filling the 5,000-seat outdoor venue as the 10-day event began. This year's event was hosted by actor Lee Byung-hun.
“There is a saying from Confucius: ‘At 30, one stands firm’ — meaning one finally finds their footing by 30,” said Lee, acknowledging the festival's three-decade-long journey.
“Balzac also said, '30 is the noon of life.’ Perhaps that’s why, only after 30 years, I finally feel like I’m starting to resemble an actor. But what’s truly remarkable is that BIFF began around the same time as me. We’ve essentially grown up together.”
Commemorating its 30th anniversary, this year’s lineup also welcomed those who were part of BIFF’s earliest days, including Panahi, who received the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award for his exceptional contributions to Asian cinema and culture.
“I was here from the very first year of the film festival, and I’m very happy that after many ups and downs, I'm still here for the 30th BIFF,” he said after receiving the award with a standing ovation from the audience.
“For the very first time that I came to BIFF, I went back home and wrote that I’m coming from a festival that one day would be the best of Asia,” he said. “For 17 years, unfortunately, I couldn’t come to this festival because sometimes I was in jail and sometimes I was forbidden to leave the country, so I couldn’t come here and see how gorgeous this festival has become.”
Other honors were also awarded: the Camellia Award, presented to director Sylvia Chang for advancing women’s roles in cinema, and the Korean Cinema Award, given to Chung Ji-young for bringing Korean cinema to international audiences.
Chang gave an inspiring speech, recalling her journey as she received her award. “I fell in love with filmmaking on the first day I walked into a film set, and that was the year 1972. Ever since, I have worked very hard and passionately and nonstop. I also got married, had kids, raised three boys, but I never walked away from filmmaking,” she said.
“It’s tough for a woman to do all that," she said. "But I was more involved with writing scripts, directing and producing. The challenge just became my drive.”
She added that her latest film, “Measure in Love,” screening at BIFF, is a “greeting to all the film lovers in BIFF and also a reminder to all of you that I’m still here and I’m still working.”
As the ceremony came near its end, director Park Chan-wook took the stage to introduce his latest film, “No Other Choice,” the opener of this year’s annual event, along with its cast.
With Park's film making its Korean premiere, actor Son Ye-jin, who appeared in the movie, shared her feelings. “It’s been a while since I last came to BIFF, and having my film selected as the opening piece is truly unforgettable. I feel even more nervous and excited than when it was screened in Venice.”
The 30th BIFF will run through Sept. 26, with a total of 328 films screening. Numerous programs, special screenings and world premieres are scheduled during the festival, including Korea’s first-ever sing-along event for Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”
BIFF has introduced a Competition section to shed light on Asian films and present a fresh perspective on Asian cinema through the eyes of the continent. The winner, along with honors such as Best Actor and the Special Jury Prize, will be announced at the closing ceremony held on Sept. 26.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)