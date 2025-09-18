Watching without prejudice: Jurors feel the pressure in BIFF's first-ever Competition section
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 16:49
-
KIM JI-YE
BUSAN — This year, the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) introduced a Competition section, aiming to strengthen its reputation as Asia’s biggest film festival and to highlight Asian films from an Asian perspective. The seven jurors for the section showed determination to deliver fair and thoughtful judgments.
“First of all, what I think is the most important is to watch the film without prejudice,” said actor Han Hyo-joo, a juror of this year's Competition, during a Competition Jury’s press conference held at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District on Thursday.
"Although it is difficult to judge what makes a good film, I try to look at the message it conveys and the authenticity behind it."
Indian director-actor Nandita Das also echoed this approach, saying she personally prefers not to read a synopsis, emphasizing the importance of forming an unbiased impression.
A total of 14 films were selected this year: “Another Birth” by Isabelle Kalandar; “BAKA’s Identity” by Nagata Koto; “By another name” by Lee Jee-han; “En Route To” by Yoo Jae-in; “Funky Freaky Freaks” by Han Chang-lok, “Girl” by Shu Qi; “Gloaming in Luomu” by Zhang Liu; “Leave the Cat Alone” by Shigaya Daisuke; “Left-Handed Girl” by Tsou Shih-ching; “Resurrection” by Bi Gan; “Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” by Lim Sun-ae; “Spying Stars” by Vimukthi Jayasundara; “Two Seasons, Two Strangers” by Miyake Sho and “Without Permission” by Hassan Nazer.
The seven-member jury for the inaugural section includes Korean director Na Hong-jin as the jury president, Hong Kong actor Leung Ka-fai, Iranian director Marziyeh Meshkiny, U.S. director Kogonada and Indonesian producer Yulia Evina Bhara, alongside Indian director-actor Das and Korean actor Han.
The winner will be decided by aiming for unanimous agreement, according to Park Ga-eon, the conference moderator and BIFF’s chief programmer.
Serving as the first jury for the new section brought its own pressures, as director Na revealed that he felt like he was going to have a panic attack when he stood on stage as jury president on Wednesday’s opening ceremony.
“I do feel the pressure, a lot, to say,” Na said. “It was so overwhelming that I really didn’t want to take on this role.”
He continued, “To be honest, yesterday’s opening ceremony was also intense. As I’m shooting my first film in a long time, it was my first time in 10 years standing on such a stage. I didn’t even realize I might have panic disorder. It really felt like a full-on panic attack hit me.”
Actor Han also admitted she felt the urge to “run away” after accepting the role.
Despite the pressure, the jurors remain committed to producing the best results and honoring worthy films in this inaugural competition.
“I’m going to give it my all,” Na said. “The festival has made a prudent and significant decision in introducing a new competition section. It has to go well, so I intend to do my utmost to support it.”
The winner, along with honors such as Best Actor and the Special Jury Prize, will be announced at the closing ceremony held on Sept. 26.
