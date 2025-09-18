Park Chan-wook hopes 'No Other Choice' can help revitalize Korean movies as film opens BIFF

Stars come out for 30th Busan International Film Festival — in pictures

'KPop Demon Hunters' uncut gimbap goes viral — the convenience stores serving it up

Watching without prejudice: Jurors feel the pressure in BIFF's first-ever Competition section

Related Stories

K-pop stars unite for nostalgic romance remake 'You Are the Apple of My Eye'

Ha Jung-woo and Lee Ha-nee to play couple in upcoming film 'The People Upstairs'

BIFF founder Kim Dong-ho talks festival beginnings, 'Walking in the Movies' Cannes premiere

BIFF appoints Jung Han-seok as festival director

Actor Jun Ji-hyun to return to big screen for first time in 10 years in new film