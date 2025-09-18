 Actor Lee Ji-yeon to star in upcoming drama 'First Lady'
Actor Lee Ji-yeon to star in upcoming drama 'First Lady'

Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 18:05
Actor Lee Ji-yeon [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

Actor Lee Ji-yeon is set to appear in the upcoming MBN television drama series “First Lady,” agency FNC Entertainment said Thursday.
 
“First Lady” follows a president-elect who demands a divorce from his wife. With only 67 days left until his inauguration, the couple deals with their own relationship conflicts as well as political conspiracies and family secrets.
 

The series will star Ji Hyun-woo as the president-elect and Eugene as the wife.
 
Lee will play their high school daughter.
 
“First Lady” is set to premiere at 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 24.
 
Lee is also set to appear in the upcoming KBS television drama series “Marie and Her Three Daddies” next month.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
