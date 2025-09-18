KBS 2TV's 'Dogs are Incredible' returns with new co-host and training format
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 16:43
- KIM JU-YEON
KBS 2TV's pet-training variety show "Dogs are Incredible" will return for a second season on Oct. 9, with comedian Lee Kyung-kyu returning as co-host and singer Youngtak joining as a new face.
The show will follow Lee and Youngtak as the duo meet dogs and their owners at an "academy" for pets struggling with behavioral issues.
Each canine "student" will receive tailored, one-on-one training sessions guided by a diverse group of expert instructors.
The second season introduces a "homeroom teacher" system where trainers compete in good spirits for the chance to take charge of each troubled dog’s care.
The format differs from the first season of "Dogs are Incredible" (2019-24), where dog trainer Kang Hyung-wook led the training. The show was taken off the air for four weeks after allegations surfaced that Kang abused employees at Bodeum Company, which he co-owns with his wife. Kang stepped down as CEO of Bodeum Company in June last year following the allegations.
The second season's production team said it created the show intending to raise dog owners' standard of training while making the lessons engaging and easy for viewers to understand and apply in their own lives.
The team has made thorough preparations for the dogs, including diagnosing behavioral issues with top trainers and monitoring their health and psychology with veterinarians, it said in its press release.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
