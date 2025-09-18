Japan's Ishiba to visit Busan to meet Lee, TV Asahi reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during his two-day visit to the city of Busan from Sept. 30, Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi reported on Thursday, citing a Korean government official.It would mark Ishiba's first — and last — trip to South Korea, after the embattled Japanese premier announced his resignation earlier this month and is set to be replaced through a ruling party leadership race early next month.Lee visited Ishiba in Tokyo last month in his first official visit to Japan since his June inauguration, where the leaders of the East Asian neighbors agreed to closer security and economic ties together with the United States against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.Reuters