Rain expected in Seoul later Friday as clouds move from Korea's south to north

Korea reports first highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

Rain forecast to hit through Saturday with typhoons expected

Related Stories

Chilly weekend expected as autumn rain cools Korea

Rain and strong winds to usher in lower temperatures across Korea

Korea battens down the hatches as Typhoon Khanun nears

One dead, one missing as Typhoon Khanun batters Korea

Rain likely to continue across Korea until Tuesday