 KAIST, Postech get ready for battle at annual Science War event
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 12:20
KAIST and Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech) students participate in a science quiz competition during last year's KAIST-Postech Science War held Sept. 20 and 21, 2024. [KAIST]

The annual Science War is set to bring students at KAIST and Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech) to battle it out to see who's the best in sports and sciences.  
 
KAIST announced Thursday it will host the Postech-KAIST Science War on Friday and Saturday at its campus in Yuseong District, Daejeon, and at other Daejeon-based venues.
 

Through the Science War, KAIST and Postech students will compete in seven fields: baseball, football, basketball, e-sports, hacking competitions, AI programming and science quizzes. The university that wins four or more games out of the total seven will claim this year's victory.  
 
The universities have been hosting the Science War since 2002, aiming to strengthen ties between the two science and technology institutes. 
 
KAIST students and athletes cheer for their team during a basketball match for the Postech-KAIST Science War held in 2023. [KAIST]

Which university's name comes first when referring to the games is a heated topic for students, as students tend to put their university's name first. However, officially, the host university's name comes last when naming each year's Science War. This year's edition is called the Postech-KAIST Science War, as KAIST is the host, while next year's will be called the KAIST-Postech Science War as Postech will be the host.  
 
An opening ceremony for the Postech-KAIST Science War will be held Friday at KAIST's Lyu Keun-chul Sports Complex at noon, with a hacking competition held at the KAIST Kim Beang-Ho ITC Building at 2 p.m.
 
An e-sports match will be held at the Daejeon Dream Arena starting 2:30 p.m. and an AI programming competition at the same venue from 5 p.m. A football match will be held at the KAIST Stadium at 9:30 p.m.
 
A baseball match will open the second day at the KAIST North Stadium from 10 a.m. A science quiz competition will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Lyu Keun-chul Sports Complex, followed by a basketball match from 3:30 p.m. and the closing ceremony at 7 p.m. both at the same venue.  
 
"The Postech-KAIST Science War is a special event in which students from KAIST and Postech will be able to interact and meet with each other through science and sports," said KAIST president Lee Kwang-hyung. "We hope the students will feel pride as those representing Korea’s science and engineering fields, work together to shape the future of science and technology."

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
