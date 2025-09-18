 Sungshin Women's University opens Global Education Hall for Korean language students
Sungshin Women's University opens Global Education Hall for Korean language students

Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 16:08
Sungshin Women's University President Yi Seong-keun, sixth from left, poses for a photo as he cuts the ribbon during the opening ceremony for the Global Education Hall on Sept. 17. [SUNGSHIN WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY]

Sungshin Women's University announced Thursday that it held an opening ceremony for the new Global Education Hall, which will provide more space for Korean language course students.
 
The opening ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Global Education Hall building, located at its Donam Sujung Campus in Seongbuk District, central Seoul.  
 

The Global Education Hall used to be known as the Media Information Center, but it changed its name and allocated existing classrooms for the university's Korean Language Institute classes. According to Sungshin Women's University, it did so because the university saw a rise in demand to learn Korean.
 
While some classrooms at the Global Education Hall will also be used for classes offered by the School of Continuing Education or Startup Support Center, the second, third and fourth floors will be used as Korean Language Institute classrooms.  
 
"The Global Education Hall will be a symbolic venue, helping Sungshin Women's University to develop into a global education hub," said Yi Seong-keun, president of Sungshin Women's University. "The building will help expand the learning environment where students of various nationalities can learn and grow together."

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
