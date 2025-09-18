 Lee vows to continue measures intended to restore trust with North Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Lee vows to continue measures intended to restore trust with North Korea

Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 21:12
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Sejong on Sept. 16. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Sejong on Sept. 16. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday he will continue to take steps to restore trust with North Korea, despite slim prospects of engagement with the North.
 
Lee made the remarks in a written address to the Global Korea Forum, delivered by Lim Woong-soon, the second deputy director of the National Security Office, earlier in the day.
 

Related Article

"The government has taken actions to ease military tensions and restore inter-Korean trust from the beginning, and will consistently maintain this stance," Lee said. "It is time to end the era of confrontation and hostility."
 
"Among the existing inter-Korean agreements, we will identify items that can be implemented. We will make efforts to create an environment for talks and cooperation," he said.
 
Although Pyongyang has rejected his peace overtures, Lee said his government will remain patient and establish a system that can practically support peace and coexistence in line with changing inter-Korean relations and global geopolitical situations.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jae Myung Korea North Korea

More in North Korea

North Korea sells its own version of Buldak Spicy Ramen in China

Lee vows to continue measures intended to restore trust with North Korea

New North Korean restaurant opens in Moscow

North Korea looks to send athletes to Japan for Asian Games

South Korea to shorten civilian control line-DMZ distance to as little as 5 kilometers: Defense chief

Related Stories

Don't overinterpret North's actions, experts warn after underwhelming response to South's loudspeaker withdrawal

DP's Lee, former officals urge gov't to curtail anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns

North Korea acknowledges South’s presidential election for first time

Lee calls for 'watertight' military readiness in phone talks with JCS chairman

Lee calls for phased steps to implement existing inter-Korean pacts to restore ties with North
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)