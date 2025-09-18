Lee vows to continue measures intended to restore trust with North Korea

President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday he will continue to take steps to restore trust with North Korea, despite slim prospects of engagement with the North.Lee made the remarks in a written address to the Global Korea Forum, delivered by Lim Woong-soon, the second deputy director of the National Security Office, earlier in the day."The government has taken actions to ease military tensions and restore inter-Korean trust from the beginning, and will consistently maintain this stance," Lee said. "It is time to end the era of confrontation and hostility.""Among the existing inter-Korean agreements, we will identify items that can be implemented. We will make efforts to create an environment for talks and cooperation," he said.Although Pyongyang has rejected his peace overtures, Lee said his government will remain patient and establish a system that can practically support peace and coexistence in line with changing inter-Korean relations and global geopolitical situations.Yonhap