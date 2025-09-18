Government to push 4.5-day workweek bill this year

Lee pledges support for third venture boom targeting young entrepreneurs

3 more general officers suspended over martial law allegations

Ex-prosecutor linked to ex-first lady arrested over alleged bribery

Korea's President Lee tells TIME he 'would have been impeached' if he'd caved to Trump trade demands

Related Stories

Lee-Trump summit reportedly slated for Aug. 12

More than half of Koreans say Lee-Trump summit went well, but ideological split clear

Lee meets Trump for first bilateral summit — in pictures

From Abe's Korea 'warmth' to '40,000' USFK troops, Trump shoots from the hip in summit

When Lee, Trump talk business, the devil's in the details