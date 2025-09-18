Actor Yun Ji-on apologizes, steps down from project after DUI incident
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 13:28
Actor Yun Ji-on, has apologized and stepped down from his upcoming project after being caught driving under the influence after stealing a parked motorcycle.
Yun was apprehended on Tuesday while intoxicated, after taking a motorcycle that had been left on the street, according to police. On Wednesday, Yun posted an apology on his social media account.
“It weighs heavily on my heart to be making the news for such disgraceful behavior,” he wrote. “On Sept. 16, I was drunk to the point of not remembering anything, and I committed the mistake of riding away on a motorcycle that was parked on the street without permission.
“I have admitted to all the charges and am currently assessing the damage caused,” he continued. “I am deeply ashamed for having hurt and disappointed so many people who supported me with my reckless actions. I am truly sorry.”
He added, “I will live with a deep sense of remorse for the rest of my life to make sure this never happens again. I will fully cooperate with the investigation and accept whatever punishment is given. There is no excuse for my actions, and once again, I bow my head in apology.”
As a result of the incident, Yun has exited the Channel A television drama series “I Have a Baby” (translated) slated to air next year. Filming began in July, and Yun had been shooting until last week.
Yun made his stage debut in 2013 and rose to fame after appearing in the JTBC television drama series “Be Melodramatic” (2019). At the time, he replaced actor Oh Seung-yoon, who had been dropped from the cast for abetting drunk driving.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)