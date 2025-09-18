Gov't launches task force to address U.S. visa system after Georgia detention

The government launched an interagency task force Thursday to help Korean companies better address the U.S. visa system when traveling there for work, following the detention and release of over 300 Koreans in a recent U.S. immigration raid, the foreign ministry said.The task force, joined by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and others, will collect opinions from across numerous industries about difficulties or problems in visiting the United States for work, and will seek to come up with responses.Key Korean business lobbies, including the Federation of Korean Industries, will also take part in the task force.The launch of the task force came amid growing calls for efforts to improve visa guidelines for Korean companies carrying out large manufacturing projects in the U.S., after the mass detention of Korean nationals raised uncertainty over U.S. visa policy standards.Many of those who were detained were working in the U.S. on short-term business or recreational visas. Companies have argued that the long visa application process and unclear visa policy of the U.S. hampered their ability to conduct their operations in the country.Officials plan to make reform proposals to the U.S. side based on the conclusions of the task force.Yonhap