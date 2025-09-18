KBO sets attendance records, but for disabled people, going to ballparks remains a challenge
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 15:19 Updated: 18 Sep. 2025, 15:29
Korea’s professional baseball league broke its all-time attendance record this year, but access for disabled fans remains vastly unequal across stadiums — with the ratio of accessible seats differing by as much as 30 times from one stadium to another.
The number of seats designated for disabled fans varied significantly at the 10 stadiums that host KBO games, according to data obtained from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism by conservative People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Choi Bo-yun on Thursday.
Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, home of the Kiwoom Heroes, had the highest proportion, with 280 out of 16,000 seats, or 1.75 percent, designated as accessible. In stark contrast, Incheon SSG Landers Field — the home stadium of the SSG Landers — had only 14 accessible seats among 23,000, or 0.06 percent, meaning Gocheok had more than 29 times the ratio of SSG’s stadium.
The share of accessible seating at other stadiums was similarly inconsistent. Daejeon Hanwha Life Eagles Park had 200 out of 17,000 seats designated for disabled fans, or 1.18 percent. Changwon NC Park had 208 out of 17,983 with 1.16 percent, while Gwangju Kia Champions Field had 230 out of 20,500 with 1.12 percent.
Suwon KT Wiz Park provided 82 out of 18,700 seats with 0.44 percent, Pohang Baseball Stadium had 40 out of 12,120 with 0.33 percent and Daegu Samsung Lions Park offered 65 out of 24,000 with 0.27 percent. Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul had 36 out of 23,750 with 0.15 percent, while Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium had only 28 out of 23,079 with 0.12 percent.
Under the Act on the Guarantee of Convenience Promotion of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, Pregnant Women, and Nursing Mothers, performance and viewing venues are required to designate at least 1 percent of their total seating for people with disabilities.
If the venue has more than 2,000 seats, a minimum of 20 accessible seats must be installed. The regulation, however, does not apply with the same force to sports facilities, where accessible seating remains only a recommendation — not a legal obligation — and there are no penalties for noncompliance.
“Because each local government classifies stadiums differently — as either performance venues or sports facilities — the standards for accessible seating are inconsistent,” a spokesperson from Rep. Choi’s office said. “In the case of sports facilities like SSG Landers Field, there’s insufficient legal enforcement, which restricts the rights of disabled spectators.”
KBO games have attracted over 11 million spectators this season — the highest in league history — with the league now setting its sights on 12 million. But for disabled fans, the journey to the ballpark is still far from smooth. In some cases, even existing accessible seats are not properly maintained. Earlier this year, Hanwha Life Eagles Park came under fire after some of its accessible seating was reportedly covered with artificial turf or replaced with movable standard seating.
A local disability rights group in Daejeon filed a legal complaint against the Hanwha Eagles last month, alleging that the team had illegally converted accessible seats into "special seats."
“The wide gap in accessible seating across stadiums shows stark differences in how local governments and stadium operators perceive the rights of disabled spectators,” Rep. Choi said. “Stadiums that fail to meet even the legal minimum should work with local governments and clubs to urgently address these shortcomings.”
“It’s not just about ticking a box on the number of seats,” said Choi. “We must create an environment where disabled fans can enjoy games safely and comfortably without inconvenience.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)