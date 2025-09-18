KT micro-payment scam suspect says he received orders from superiors in China
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 15:29
A key suspect in the KT micro-payment scam told police on Thursday that he acted on instructions, with authorities now investigating whether higher-level accomplices in China orchestrated the scheme.
The KT micro-payment scam began in late August 2025, with residents in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, and nearby districts first noticing unauthorized small payments from their phones. The scheme involved hacking mobile phones connected to KT’s network and making unauthorized micro-payments — small online purchases or charges usually low enough to go unnoticed.
The Suwon District Court held a detention warrant hearing on Thursday morning for two Korean Chinese suspects, one 48 years old and the other 44. Prosecutors charged them with violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and fraud using computers.
When reporters asked the 48-year-old suspect at the courthouse who gave him orders and why he targeted the greater Seoul area, he replied, “I only did as I was told.”
The 44-year-old suspect did not answer questions about whether he colluded with the other suspect or had ties to someone inside KT.
Police requested a warrant for the 48-year-old suspect on suspicion that he had loaded illegal small-scale base station equipment into a van and driven through areas in Gwangmyeong, Bucheon and Gwacheon in Gyeonggi, as well as Geumcheon District in southern Seoul and Bupyeong District in Incheon.
Investigators said he hacked into KT customers’ phones and forced small online payments. Police charged the 44-year-old suspect with cashing out mobile gift certificates that were illegally purchased. Both men told police they did not know each other.
Investigators said both suspects are Chinese nationals of Korean descent who worked as day laborers at construction sites. The 48-year-old speaks fluent Korean, but the 44-year-old does not speak Korean and communicates only in Chinese.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency’s cybercrime unit began investigating after several residents in Gwangmyeong reported suspicious charges of hundreds of thousands of won, or hundreds of dollars, in the early hours between Aug. 27 and 31.
Police arrested the 48-year-old suspect at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday after he returned to Korea following the crime. Authorities detained the 44-year-old suspect in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.
The 48-year-old told police he received instructions from superiors in China, that he had recently met them there, and he provided their personal information to investigators.
Police said they traced his movements and seized the small base station equipment used in the crime. Investigators believe he received orders to install and operate the equipment in his vehicle and confirmed the devices had been procured in Korea.
As of Monday, police tallied 200 cases of fraudulent payments worth 120 million won ($86,500), while KT reported 278 cases totaling 170 million won.
“The suspects only worked as day laborers and have no connection to KT or the IT sector,” a police official said. “We are focusing the investigation on potential accomplices and confirming how they learned to use the equipment and what their motives were.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SON SUNG-BAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)