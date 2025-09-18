Lee meets Harvard professor Sandel to discuss peace

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday met with Michael Sandel, a professor of political philosophy at Harvard University, to exchange views on the philosophy of justice and other social issues.During the meeting, Lee said Sandel's ideas of a just society and "peace dividends" — the economic and social benefits from reduced military tensions — resonate with the Korean people, according to the presidential office."It is easier to say rational, just society than done in reality," Lee said. "Many countries across the world are undergoing political chaos, and the rise of the far right is hampering social stability."Lee pointed to Korea's recovery from political turmoil following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid in December, expressing hope that Seoul will later emerge as a symbol of democracy."Although the Republic of Korea has undergone a difficult path, it has the pride of becoming a model for making a democratic society and a community of unity," he said, referring to Korea's official name.He also expressed hope that Seoul's efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula could yield practical long-term benefits."I hope that the Republic of Korea establishes a peace regime so that every citizen can receive peace dividends," he said. "I want more people to realize that peace is not only about costs and losses, but real benefits."Sandel voiced support for Lee's vision, saying it could also help ease social divides."There could also be a democratic dividend if peace on the Korean Peninsula helps lessen the polarization that now threatens democracy in many countries, including in South Korea," he said.Yonhap