 Man dies after being struck by train in Gyeonggi's Anyang
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 08:57
The photo shows an ambulance. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A man in his 40s died after a train struck him near Myeonghak Station on Line No. 1 in Anyang, Gyeonggi, at around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
 
The train departed from Seodongtan Station in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, and was bound for Guro District, western Seoul. The accident occurred just before it arrived at Myeonghak Station.
 

About 200 passengers disembarked at Myeonghak Station after the accident. The Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) restricted one of the two northbound tracks toward Seoul until around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. 
 
Korail said it believes the man entered the tracks without authorization, leading to the accident. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
