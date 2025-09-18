Man sentenced to 2 years, 6 months for attempted murder of wife who asked for divorce
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 09:19
A man in his 50s was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for attempting to kill his wife after she asked for a divorce.
The Changwon District Court said on Wednesday that it had handed down the prison sentence to the man who was indicted on charges of attempted murder.
The man was accused of trying to kill his wife, a woman in her 60s, by strangling her with a blanket at their residence in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, in June.
The incident occurred after the wife told her husband that she wanted to separate.
The man claimed he had no intention of killing his wife and that he had only choked her out of anger, denying that he used a blanket in the assault.
However, the court rejected his claim, citing the woman’s consistent and detailed testimony about the use of the blanket. The court noted that the woman had no apparent reason to lie, especially given her statement that she did not want her husband to be punished.
The court also dismissed the husband’s assertion that he was in a diminished mental state due to intoxication, saying, “The man appeared to remember the events leading up to the incident in detail, was not heavily intoxicated, and was capable of communicating with the woman.”
“The fact that the crime was ultimately unsuccessful does not diminish its severity,” the court said. “Furthermore, the man committed the crime while on probation for a previous offense. However, we also took into account that the crime appears to have been committed in a moment of rage and that the woman has asked for leniency in sentencing.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
