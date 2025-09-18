 Special counsel seeks arrest warrant for Unification Church leader over alleged bribery
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 15:21
Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, appears at the office of special counsel Min Joong-ki's team in the KT Gwanghwamun Building in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 17, after failing to comply with three previous summonses in the probe into allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee. [YONHAP]

A special counsel team on Thursday sought a warrant to arrest Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja on charges of bribery linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
 
Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team made the request a day after questioning Han over allegations she bribed a lawmaker and the former first lady in exchange for favors from the previous administration of Yoon Suk Yeol.
 

In addition to Han, the special counsel team sought an arrest warrant for her former chief of staff, surnamed Jeong.
 
The two women are accused of violating the Political Funds Act and the antigraft law, suborning the destruction of evidence and embezzlement, assistant special counsel Park Sang-jin said during a press briefing.
 
The team suspects Han colluded with a former church official in 2022 to hand 100 million won ($72,400) to People Power Party Rep. Kweon Seong-dong in exchange for his help in gaining favors for the church in the event of Yoon's election as president later that year. Yoon went on to win the election.
 
Han is also suspected of involvement in gifting a luxury necklace and Chanel bags to Yoon's wife, Kim, while requesting favors the same year.
 
Han's side has denied her involvement in the alleged bribery, saying it was carried out by the former church official alone.
 
The Unification Church headquarters in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi, is pictured on the morning of Sept. 18. [YONHAP]

Jeong, meanwhile, is suspected of making the cash delivery to Kweon. She is also alleged to have given orders together with Han to destroy evidence ahead of a search and seizure over Han's overseas gambling, which Kweon warned them of in advance.
 
The Seoul Central District Court is expected to hold hearings next week to decide whether to issue the arrest warrants.
 
Though she voluntarily appeared for questioning on Wednesday, Han snubbed three earlier summonses by the special counsel team, citing health issues following a heart procedure.
 
The team said her appearance was likely prompted by Kweon's arrest on charges of receiving the 100 million won earlier that day.

