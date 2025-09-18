Woman arrested for allegedly attacking former speed skating coach over sexual assault case
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 12:51
Police arrested a woman in her 30s on Wednesday for attacking her previous coach, a former national speed skater, with a knife at a Seoul ice rink, reportedly in retaliation for a sexual assault case from over a decade ago.
The suspect attacked the victim, a man in his 40s and a former member of the national speed skating team, around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday at Taereung International Skating Rink in Gongneung-dong, northern Seoul, according to the Nowon Police Precinct.
The man sustained injuries to his face and hands and was taken to a hospital. Doctors said his injuries are not life-threatening.
Police said the suspect claimed that the man sexually assaulted her about 10 years ago when she was in high school and under his coaching. Police are investigating the exact motive.
The woman accused her coach of sexual assault at the time, and the federation issued the man a lifetime ban in 2014, according to the Korea Skating Union.
In a later trial, a court fined the man 3 million won ($2,170) for charges including assault. Following the verdict, the skating federation reduced his lifetime ban to a three-year suspension, after which the man resumed work as a private coach.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
