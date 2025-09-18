 Salmon and soju, 'Truth or Dare' Season 2…
Korea JoongAng Daily

Salmon and soju, 'Truth or Dare' Season 2…

Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 20:31
 
Under the new administration, the Justice Ministry announced on Sept. 17 that it had found evidence indicating that food and alcohol were provided during the questioning of former Gyeonggi Vice Governor for Peace Lee Hwa-young in the Ssangbangwool remittance case. Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho ordered an internal inspection after confirming that prosecutors, Lee and former Ssangbangwool chairman Kim Sung-tae ate salmon rice bowls and sushi with soju in an interrogation room. Prosecutor Park Sang-yong denied the allegation. As salmon instinctively swim upstream, the controversy has resurfaced despite past denials, prompting renewed calls for transparency in prosecutorial conduct. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
