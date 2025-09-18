Is Korea seeking a partisan democracy?

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Which branch of government should prevail: the legislature or the judiciary? Political scientists have long debated this question. Robert Dahl, a leading American scholar, wrestled with it in "Democracy and Its Critics" (1989). He asked why unelected judges should have the authority to overturn laws passed by elected representatives. Is it legitimate for five of nine justices on the U.S. Supreme Court to decide matters affecting millions of citizens?Dahl’s conclusion was cautious. He argued that the Court must retain the power to strike down laws or executive orders that seriously infringe on fundamental rights. But he also recognized that the U.S. Constitution itself is contradictory. It proclaimed equality while tolerating slavery, allocated two Senate seats to each state regardless of population, and introduced an Electoral College that often distorted the popular will. These compromises reflected the historical conditions of the founding era. For Dahl, the Constitution was not a perfect model of democracy but a record of undemocratic compromises. Still, he saw strength in the system’s ability to function despite its flaws. The willingness to live with imperfection, he argued, is what sustains democracy.In Korea, recent political statements reveal a different instinct. President Lee Jae Myung said that “the order of power is the people, then directly elected offices, then indirectly chosen offices.” Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae asked rhetorically, “Is the chief justice so great as to stand above the president?” Both reject the ambiguity of power hierarchies, insisting on clarity where democracy often requires tension. Their stance risks dismissing checks and balances as disorder rather than recognizing them as essential.If democracy operated strictly by hierarchy, former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s actions could not have been restrained by the Constitutional Court. His declaration of martial law was an attempt to resolve the conflict between the presidency and the National Assembly in one stroke. It reflected a prosecutorial mindset accustomed to command and obedience, compounded by political inexperience. The inability to accept contradiction produced a crisis.The Democratic Party's push for a special tribunal on alleged insurrection follows a similar logic. Proponents argue that because judges would still belong to the judiciary, there is no constitutional problem. Yet changing the label from “special tribunal” to “dedicated tribunal” does not alter the substance: it remains a political intervention in judicial procedure. Rejecting democratic contradiction in this way courts authoritarianism, whether under Yoon’s administration or any other.The authority of law stems not from outcomes but from procedure. Hans Kelsen, who lived through the Weimar Republic, grounded legal legitimacy in universal norms and process. His contemporary Carl Schmitt, however, declared that “sovereign is he who decides on the exception.” Schmitt’s thinking armed the Nazi regime, while Kelsen fled persecution. Korea’s flirtation with martial law under Yoon echoed Schmitt’s logic. The proposal for a special tribunal similarly reflects decisionism, subordinating legal norms to political necessity.In Korean history, words like “special,” “emergency,” or “Korean-style” often masked repression. “Korean-style democracy” during the Yushin era was authoritarianism by another name. Emergency military courts crushed pro-democracy activists. Today’s environment is different, but undermining procedural universality still erodes democratic foundations. When legislatures and executives overreach with majority support while neutering judicial oversight, democracy itself is endangered. The ruling party cannot mean to seek a “Democratic Party democracy” that places politics above law.Winston Churchill once remarked, “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others that have been tried.” The quip endures because it captures the truth: democracy is messy, contradictory and filled with flaws. Its resilience lies not in erasing contradictions but in tolerating and managing them.So it is with politics as with individuals. Maturity comes from accepting inner conflict and learning to live with discomfort. The same is true of democracy. The patience to endure ambiguity is what allows democratic institutions to survive. What Korea needs is not special tribunals or exceptional procedures but ordinary ones: random case assignment, judicial independence, universal application of law.Democracy is contradiction. To sustain it, societies must learn to embrace that contradiction rather than deny it.