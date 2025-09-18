 Korea’s talent gap in the AI race
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Columns

print dictionary print

Korea’s talent gap in the AI race

Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 00:04
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 


Kim Yong-seok
 
The author is a endowed professor for College of Semiconductor, Gachon University.


 
As Korea has been swept up in a frenzy over medical school admissions, China has quietly advanced to compete with the United States in cutting-edge technology. Its achievements in autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots are notable. A striking example is the rise of DeepSeek. This homegrown artificial intelligence startup demonstrates that China’s AI sector is no longer content with imitation, but is instead moving toward genuine innovation.
 
What deserves attention is not only the company itself but also its founders. DeepSeek was created by Liang Wenfeng, a young entrepreneur trained at China’s top universities. Graduates from Peking University and Zhejiang University were among those who developed a world-class AI model. While Korean parents were preoccupied with sending their children to medical schools — what some call the “Sky Castle” effect — Chinese parents emphasized sending theirs to elite science and engineering programs.
 
This illustration photograph shows screens displaying the logo of DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence company that develops open-source large language models, and the logo of OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT on Jan. 29 in Toulouse, southwestern France. On Jan. 10, DeepSeek released its first free chatbot app, based on the DeepSeek-R1 model, which had surpassed ChatGPT as the most-downloaded free app on the iOS App Store in the United States, causing Nvidia's share price to drop by 18 percent. [AFP/YONHAP]

This illustration photograph shows screens displaying the logo of DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence company that develops open-source large language models, and the logo of OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT on Jan. 29 in Toulouse, southwestern France. On Jan. 10, DeepSeek released its first free chatbot app, based on the DeepSeek-R1 model, which had surpassed ChatGPT as the most-downloaded free app on the iOS App Store in the United States, causing Nvidia's share price to drop by 18 percent. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
The question is whether Korea can redirect its educational fervor toward science and engineering. Three steps stand out. First, the country must restore respect for scientists and engineers. The media can play a vital role. In the late 1990s, the television drama “KAIST,” which portrayed students and faculty at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, inspired many young viewers to pursue careers in science. Similar cultural efforts today could raise the profile of engineering and research.
 
Role models also matter. Scientists and engineers in leadership positions should engage with younger audiences, sharing both the challenges and rewards of their careers. Lectures and outreach programs can demystify technical fields and show that science is not only essential but also exciting. 
 
Second, Korea must invest more heavily in nurturing gifted students. The problem is not only the medical school craze but also the broader demographic decline. With fewer students overall, the emphasis must be on quality rather than quantity. Gifted education can make a difference.
 

Related Article

 
At Gachon University, semiconductor classes are offered to students in elementary and middle school through its center for gifted education. Children build cars, robots and cranes with Lego blocks, learning how semiconductors work. They are introduced to the eight basic semiconductor processes through play. Lessons also cover digital concepts by studying the beacon towers of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Recently, a group visited an SK hynix semiconductor fabrication plant, and their enthusiasm underscored the value of such experiences. Expanding similar programs across the country, including AI-focused curricula, would not only provide early exposure but also encourage students to choose engineering when the time comes to enter university.
 
Third, Korea must improve the social and financial recognition of scientists and engineers. Major corporations should lead by example. Top engineers should be able to work without mandatory retirement and, in some cases, even earn more than company executives. Young researchers should be given the freedom to take risks, fail and try again. Only by fostering a culture of confidence can Korea expect its engineers to compete globally on an equal footing.
 
There was a time when science and engineering were popular choices. In the 1980s, physics, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering departments were among the most competitive. The progress of the Korean economy owed much to those who chose engineering and helped the nation prepare for the digital transformation of that era.
 
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (left) speaks with Ha Jung-woo , then head of AI Innovation at NAVER Cloud, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Intel Vision event in Phoenix, Arizona. During the event on April 8-9, Intel leaders joined partners, customers and luminaries to learn about advances that will transform how business uses artificial intelligence. [INTEL CORPORATION]

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (left) speaks with Ha Jung-woo , then head of AI Innovation at NAVER Cloud, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Intel Vision event in Phoenix, Arizona. During the event on April 8-9, Intel leaders joined partners, customers and luminaries to learn about advances that will transform how business uses artificial intelligence. [INTEL CORPORATION]

 
Korea once faced skepticism from Japanese companies that mocked its lagging analog television technology. They predicted Korea would never catch up. Yet it was Korean firms that pioneered digital television and surpassed Japanese competitors. Korea also led the shift to digital in semiconductors and mobile communications. These achievements would have been impossible without strong cohorts of engineering talent, supported by policies such as military service exemptions for skilled researchers.
 
Now the challenge is even greater. The world is entering not just another digital transition but an AI revolution. To become one of the three leading powers in artificial intelligence, Korea must again mobilize its brightest minds. The history of success in digital technology can be repeated, but only if today’s students and policymakers act decisively.
 
The window of opportunity is closing fast. In the AI era, the global talent competition will decide who leads and who follows. Korea must invest now in cultivating the scientists and engineers who will shape its future.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
tags Columns

More in Columns

Korea’s talent gap in the AI race

Sovereign cloud and its dilemma: Data and AI in a time of crisis

The misconception that elected officials rank above appointed ones

Is Korea seeking a partisan democracy?

Experimenting with a Climate and Energy Ministry: Lessons from Germany and Britain

Related Stories

Korea must lead in setting global AI norms

The socialist dream stands at a crossroads

Can Korea’s pension whale always deliver high returns?

What Yoon and Kim appeared to know all along

The hierarchy of power
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)