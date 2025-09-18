The misconception that elected officials rank above appointed ones

In Korea’s National Assembly, it is not unusual to hear lawmakers rebuke civil servants with lines such as, “How dare an appointed official challenge an elected one?” It is a kind of power play that takes advantage of home turf. Some may see this as bullying, while others might dismiss it as theatrical posturing by representatives of the people. Either way, such remarks from lawmakers do not in themselves endanger the separation of powers.It is a different matter when the president makes the same claim. If the head of state declares that appointed officials cannot stand up to elected ones, the principle of checks and balances collapses and democracy is put at risk. Unfortunately, that is precisely what has happened. At a press conference on Sept. 11 marking his 100th day in office, President Lee Jae Myung said Korea has a “clear hierarchy of power: the people at the top, then directly elected institutions like the executive and legislature, followed by indirectly elected institutions like the judiciary.” His statement implied that presidents and lawmakers outrank judges.If it were true that branches of government are ranked, political science textbooks would need rewriting. But it is not true. The French philosopher Montesquieu introduced the modern concept of separation of powers in "The Spirit of Laws" (1748). He argued that if one person or group controlled the executive, legislative and judicial branches, tyranny was inevitable, and that liberty could only be preserved through balance and mutual restraint. The Founding Fathers of the United States adopted this view while designing a presidential system, creating a model that spread worldwide. Despite challenges, history has shown that democracy survives only when the three branches remain separate.Why, then, are judges not elected like presidents and legislators? First, judges require expertise comparable to medicine. Just as surgeons are not chosen by ballot, judges need professional training and independence. Second, if judicial posts became subject to electoral politics, the separation of powers would quickly unravel. Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers, noted that the judiciary is “the weakest branch” because it holds neither the sword nor the purse, and that independence and stability are therefore essential if judges are to counterbalance the other branches.President Lee’s claim that elected officials stand above judges is at best a misunderstanding of democracy and at worst a deliberate distortion. The president, lawmakers, and judges each serve independent roles. Judges in particular must be free from political or popular pressure to uphold the Constitution and the law. For Democratic Party (DP) figures to openly pressure the chief justice to resign is as troubling as former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s imposition of martial law. Both undermine democracy by rejecting the judiciary’s independence.The issue also raises questions about the moral standing of elected officials compared with appointed ones. The recent controversy over gender equality minister nominee Kang Sun-woo showed how little moral high ground elected officials can claim. Kang was embroiled in a workplace bullying controversy. Former DP Rep. Lee Choon-suak, who reported modest assets but was accused of running large-scale stock trades under borrowed names, illustrates the point further. He was later indicted on charges of false asset reporting and illegal stock transactions, tarnishing the very committee he once chaired. While serving as head of the judiciary committee, he criticized the courts and prosecution, only to commit financial misconduct himself. It is doubtful he is the only lawmaker engaged in such practices. Criminal records are not rare among legislators, whereas senior appointed officials often demonstrate stricter self-discipline from an early stage.Even the notion that Korean lawmakers are truly “elected” deserves scrutiny. Proportional representatives are chosen by party lists, not by voters directly. Many district lawmakers come from constituencies where nomination by the dominant party virtually guarantees election. In such cases, their positions resemble appointments by party leadership more than victories at the ballot box. It is hard to argue that these lawmakers can claim superior legitimacy over appointed officials.The separation of powers is the cornerstone of democracy. To suggest that elected officials are categorically superior to appointed ones is to misread history and misunderstand constitutional governance.