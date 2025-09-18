Chief justice rejects allegations raised by lawmakers

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de has flatly denied allegations raised in the political arena that he discussed President Lee Jae Myung’s election law violation case with outside figures while Lee was still the leader of the Democratic Party (DP).In a statement released through the National Court Administration on Wednesday, Jo said, “The chief justice has never discussed the case with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo or any external figures.” He added, “I also clearly state that I have never held any conversation or meeting with the other individuals mentioned in connection with this matter.”The controversy began when DP lawmaker Boo Seung-chan raised the claim during a parliamentary session on Tuesday. Boo said he had received a tip that Jo met with Han, former Prosecutor General Chung Sang-myeong, and others on April 7 to discuss Lee’s case. Boo also alleged that Jo remarked, “The Lee Jae Myung case will be handled by the Supreme Court.” Jo’s unequivocal denial now places the burden back on Boo, who must either produce evidence or retract his claim and accept political responsibility. Even with constitutional immunity, lawmakers are not entitled to raise baseless allegations without consequence.DP leadership has added fuel to the dispute. Party leader Jung Chung-rae said at a leadership meeting on Wednesday, “If Rep. Boo’s allegations are true, how can Chief Justice Jo continue in office?” He added that Jo appeared unfit to carry out his duties, effectively calling for his resignation. Critics say Jung’s remarks were inappropriate, dismissing the principle of separation of powers that underpins democracy. Even the head of a parliamentary majority has no grounds to demand the resignation of the judiciary’s top figure over unproven claims.The episode recalls a 2022 scandal when former DP lawmaker Kim Eui-kyeom, now head of the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency, alleged that President Yoon Suk Yeol and then Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon had spent a night drinking and singing in a Cheongdam-dong bar. A police investigation later concluded the claim was entirely false. Despite the baseless nature of his allegation, Kim faced no legal repercussions due to parliamentary immunity.If Boo’s remarks are again left unresolved, immunity could again be misused as a shield for spreading disinformation. Lawmakers must remember that when constitutional protections become tools of slander, the result is deeper public mistrust of politics.